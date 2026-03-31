5 Restaurants That Never Disappoint Me In Miami, According To A Local
Like any touristy city, Miami's culinary scene straddles between absolutely incredible restaurants and places that pretend to be bougie to mask their underwhelming food. It's difficult not to fall for the latter, which often hide their mediocrity behind social media-ready decor and well-placed influencer marketing. Even as a local, I sometimes end up parting with my hard-earned money for meals that are only slightly better than what I could get at Chili's.
While I've accepted that occasionally subpar food is the price you pay to try new restaurants, I rely on my tried-and-true favorites when I'm not in the mood to play gastronomical Russian roulette. These spots are perfect for days when I want something reliably delicious, as they deliver high quality and flawless service every single time. They're also the places that I recommend to friends when they're visiting the city. If you're coming to Miami and are overwhelmed by the absurd amount of choices, this guide is a good place to start. It includes underrated spots only locals know about as well as nationally-recognized establishments. Try them all or hit up a few. Either way, you'll get to eat at some of Miami's best restaurants.
Lido Restaurant at the Surf Club
This grandiose restaurant is set in the former ballroom of the legendary Surf Club, a social club that once received the likes of Winston Churchill and Elizabeth Taylor. Now part of the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, Lido Restaurant has kept the tall arches of the ballroom which recall those of a cathedral. These arches also create a seamless transition between the restaurant and the adjacent Champagne Bar at the Surf Club, included in the World's 100 Best Bars.
Besides a timeless and elegant atmosphere, Lido Restaurant boasts an impeccable dining experience. Florentine chef Marco Calenzo brings international flair to dishes and flavors from his native country. Diners can choose from an eight-course tasting menu or an à la carte menu. Both change seasonally to reflect fresh ingredients, but serve dishes like yellowtail cacio e pepe, seared bluefin tuna in black truffle, wagyu beef carpaccio, and risotto made with Jerusalem artichokes and Kurobuta pork belly.
As could be expected from an Italian-inspired restaurant, the wine list is excellent. It showcases glasses and bottles from all over the world, though Italian regions are clearly favored. If in doubt, the sommelier is knowledgeable and always happy to give recommendations. All in all, Lido Restaurant is the kind of establishment where you're guaranteed white-gloved service from the second you enter to the moment you leave.
Laurel Miami Beach
Set inside the classic Art Deco Balfour Hotel, Laurel Miami Beach is one of the city's best Mediterranean restaurants. My advice? Skip the somewhat generic breakfast menu and go straight for the all-day menu which offers dips, kebabs, mezze, and other interesting dishes. Start with dips for the table, choosing between familiar ones like hummus and lesser-known ones, like moutabel (charred eggplant, pomegranate, and parsley) or walnut muhammarah (toasted walnuts, herbs, and pomegranate).
I never skip ordering the spicy cigars made with spiced ground lamb, labneh, and feta cheese. This appetizer has a satisfying balance of spice and freshness, and I find it impossible to have just one cigar. If you want something more substantial, the grilled chicken kebab with eggplant moutabel, orzo rice, and cucumber salad is a great choice. There is also a good selection of cocktails that you can enjoy at your table, at the cozy bar, or on the open-air patio. Whatever you choose, the ambiance is light and welcoming. Live trees in the middle of the restaurant make this place feel like a breath of fresh air, while the off-white with olive green accents color palette easily transports you to a restaurant in the Mediterranean.
Carbone Miami
Carbone is an iconic Italian-American establishment that has joined the many other New York restaurants opening locations in Miami. Our city is already filled to the brim with Italian spots, yet Carbone Miami manages to stand out from the crowd with its opulent decorations and flawless menu. Those who choose to dine inside will sit in a maximalist dream built with drapes, chandeliers, and leather cushioned seats; but don't shy away from eating on the patio, especially at night when Miami's sizzling temperatures drop, making it possible to enjoy being outdoors while seeing the city buzz around you.
Wherever you sit, you'll be surprised by the restaurant's ability to deliver hit after hit with every plate that arrives on the table. The meal starts with a bread service worth getting excited about. Then, expect dishes like octopus pizzaiolo, baked clams, lobster ravioli, veal Parmesan, and double lamb chops. Even though you can find these dishes at other places in Miami, almost no one does them with as much precision and flavor as Carbone. The cocktail menu highlights Italian favorites like the negroni, but also leans into Miami's Latin heritage and tropical ingredients with drinks like the banana daiquiri, the mojito, and the Hemingway; which is made with rum, lime, grapefruit, and maraschino liqueur.
Apocalypse BBQ
Although Miami certainly does fine dining well, some of our best eateries include laid-back, homely joints. Case in point: Apocalypse BBQ, which does indulgent, flavorful Miami-style BBQ. Born in the middle of the pandemic (hence its name), Apocalypse BBQ has quickly become a local favorite. If you come during the weekend you'll invariably see a long line of smoked meat lovers salivating as they wait their turn. Because Apocalypse operates on a first-come, first-served basis, its better to come during the week for some tender meat smoked to perfection.
While spots like Shiver's in Homestead are better for American BBQ, Apocalypse shines for highlighting Miami's unique style which uses fruity, tropical ingredients and Latin American fare. The ribs rubbed in cafecito (Cuban coffee) are a good example of this, as are the smoked maduros (plantains), the elotes (Mexican street corn), and the brisket or pulled pork tacos. Another stand out dish that you likely won't find in other places is the wild boar burger served with brisket bacon, American cheese, onion tanglers, and house OG BBQ sauce. This invasive species plagues Florida's fragile Everglades ecosystem, so eating it actually helps the environment.
Sanguich
Few places capture the heart and soul of Miami as well as Sanguich. This small, informal place looks like a Cuban diner of old and even has a ventanita: a tiny window where people can stand around and drink shots of Cuban espresso while waiting for their food. Sandwiches are, of course, the main draw, and the restaurant has gained a loyal following by making almost every ingredient (from the mustard to the pickles) in-house. You'll have to wait quite a bit for your sandwich to be ready, but your patience will be rewarded with what is arguably the best Cuban sandwich in the entire city.
Besides the classic Cubano, Sanguich's menu includes other Miami sandwiches like the media noche (a Cubano made with slightly sweeter bread) and pan con lechón (made with shredded pork, garlic aioli, and pickled red onions). You can also order smaller bites like croquetas (fried ham croquettes), chicharrones (deep-fried pork rinds), and Cuban nachos. For drinks, don't skip on ordering a batido. These Cuban milkshakes come in local flavors like mamey (a pink fruit), guava and cheesecake, and coladita (espresso coffee). The vibes are laid-back, the food is flawless, and the drinks are as Miami as can be. Sanguich truly is one of the city's unmissable places to eat.