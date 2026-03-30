The Red Flag To Watch Out For When Buying Frozen Seafood

Seafood requires consumers to be ultra-critical of quality. Some people assume freezing protects it from bacterial contamination, but that's a bunch of hooey. Freezing doesn't eliminate bacteria; it simply slows bacterial growth to the point where they can't proliferate. Frozen seafood that's been mishandled somewhere along the supply chain still poses a safety risk that shouldn't be ignored.

Dora Swan, founder of fin — your fishmonger, revealed an easy way to tell in two seconds if a product you're eyeballing in the grocery store has been temperature abused. "Ice crystals on frozen seafood is likely a sign of thawing and re-freezing, just as it would be with other frozen proteins or vegetables and fruits," she said. "This means that the seafood was not always kept at an appropriate temperature, which is a safety issue." If frozen seafood enters the temperature "danger zone" (between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit), it can wake dormant bacteria, allowing them to reproduce and increasing the risk of incurring a foodborne illness.

Despite some people thinking that food cooked to a proper temperature is automatically safe, that's also bogus. Not all bacteria die off after cooking. For example, Staphylococcus aureus and Clostridium botulinum (both of which can be found in mishandled seafood) aren't always eradicated with high heat.

That means if a package of frozen seafood from Aldi or some other grocery store is teeming with ice crystals, it's not as safe as it could be and won't taste as good. Still, a little ice formation isn't necessarily something to panic about. "A light ice glaze over the whole product is a fine thing," Swan said. "Loose ice crystals, not-so-much."