When I Want Real American-Made Champagne, I Visit This Winery 2 Hours From San Francisco

When you think wine tasting, you probably think Napa. Well, I think Sonoma County. The region deserves more credit. It's rich with cabernet and pinot, and has its fair share of sparkling wines. In fact, one of its nicest tasting rooms for bubbly is a household name — Korbel. I've been wine tasting in the area for decades now, and I can confidently say it's a must-visit. That may come as a surprise to those who prefer spots like Chandon or Mumm, but Korbel has more to offer than you'd expect.

The drive through the redwoods is lovely, but the big reason to make the trip is to taste California champagnes you never knew existed. Most are familiar with the Korbel brut spotted at supermarkets for $10. It's great for a New Year's Eve party, but nothing to write home about. However, there are varieties only served in the tasting room which are absolutely fantastic. On first visiting years ago, I was shocked by the rich depth and flavor quality I'd never found in other Korbel wines. On my most recent trip, I sampled the new Natural Zero Dosage that just released in 2026, and I'd say the quality is only improving. You can find exclusive varieties online or at the winery, but never supermarket shelves. Believe me, I've looked.

Another surprising draw is that Korbel is the only producer of actual champagne in the Bay Area, a fact that the tasting room pourers once delighted in telling me. That might sound absurd, considering the North Bay boasts over 800 wineries, but it's true due to an exacting fermentation method and a century of legal controversy.