Find The Best Wine On A Budget By Looking For These Label Signs

For years I assumed there were only two ways to identify a good wine without opening up the bottle. Either you could have an encyclopedic knowledge of regions, vintages, and varieties or you could rely on other people's opinions. I spent a lot of time clogging up the wine aisle at Kroger sifting through reviews on my phone. Turns out, there's a better way. There's a lot you can learn from a wine label even if you don't know the difference between Burgundy and Bordeaux. The Takeout talked to Kinga Mackowiak, director of food and beverage at Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver, to learn more.

According to Mackowiak, information is key. "When it comes to wine labels, the more specific, the better," she says. "A vintage listed on the label is usually the first good sign." Often, the vintage itself is less important than the fact that the wine has a vintage; specifics are a good sign. That specificity, Mackowiak explains, applies to the region, too. "A wine labeled simply as California is generally going to be lower quality than one labeled Alexander Valley, Sonoma."

Some countries label wines to guarantee quality and authenticity. Wine classifications can seem almost as confusing as memorizing vintages and regions, but once you start to understand the system they can make it easier to pick the perfect bottle. Mackowiak warns against relying too heavily on classifications, though. "When picking out wines on a budget, it's usually smarter not to chase those classifications," she says.