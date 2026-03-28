The Unique Way Humphrey Bogart Made Spaghetti

There's something fascinating about Old Hollywood men and the specific dishes they could eat over and over without suffering flavor fatigue. Cary Grant couldn't get enough of a barbecue chicken dish during his prime, while Elvis Presley ate meatloaf for six straight months. The highly revered actor Humphrey Bogart had a similar fixation on certain foods. In fact, his daily routine mostly revolved around eating bacon, eggs, and toast for lunch and steak or chops for dinner. Nevertheless, the "Casablanca" star also indulged in other dishes whenever he could, one of which was a unique take on a common pasta dish. Bogart loved spaghetti loaf, a variation that cooks and molds the spaghetti in a loaf pan.

This unique dish gained traction online when someone shared a vintage copy of the actor's recipe on Reddit, describing it as using "busted up" spaghetti. While the recipe calls for common ingredients, it's the cooking methods employed in making spaghetti loaf that stand out. For one, garlic is boiled with the spaghetti in salted water, only for the cloves to be removed and the pasta water drained right after. Another interesting technique here is how the spaghetti and sauce mixture is combined with beaten eggs, milk, and cheese before being baked in a buttered loaf pan to shape it like a loaf of bread.