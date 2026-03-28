The Unique Way Humphrey Bogart Made Spaghetti
There's something fascinating about Old Hollywood men and the specific dishes they could eat over and over without suffering flavor fatigue. Cary Grant couldn't get enough of a barbecue chicken dish during his prime, while Elvis Presley ate meatloaf for six straight months. The highly revered actor Humphrey Bogart had a similar fixation on certain foods. In fact, his daily routine mostly revolved around eating bacon, eggs, and toast for lunch and steak or chops for dinner. Nevertheless, the "Casablanca" star also indulged in other dishes whenever he could, one of which was a unique take on a common pasta dish. Bogart loved spaghetti loaf, a variation that cooks and molds the spaghetti in a loaf pan.
This unique dish gained traction online when someone shared a vintage copy of the actor's recipe on Reddit, describing it as using "busted up" spaghetti. While the recipe calls for common ingredients, it's the cooking methods employed in making spaghetti loaf that stand out. For one, garlic is boiled with the spaghetti in salted water, only for the cloves to be removed and the pasta water drained right after. Another interesting technique here is how the spaghetti and sauce mixture is combined with beaten eggs, milk, and cheese before being baked in a buttered loaf pan to shape it like a loaf of bread.
How to make your own spaghetti loaf
Spaghetti is a versatile ingredient, with at least eight must-try variations from around the world. Humphrey Bogart's recipe may not be one of the most famous, but it is considered a vintage gem for when you want to put a unique spin on something as straightforward as spaghetti. If you're looking to recreate Bogart's spaghetti loaf, you may want to tweak some of the steps and ingredients to enhance its flavor. After all, the actor lived in a different time period and even had to work through the Great Depression. This helps explain why his recipe used aromatics like garlic and onion sparingly and only had one type of cheese.
For a modern recreation of Humphrey Bogart's spaghetti loaf, don't skimp on the aromatics. Aside from boiling garlic with the pasta, you should also sauté minced garlic with onion when making the sauce. For a guaranteed flavor extravaganza, don't stick to just one cheese when making this dish like he did. For an umami bite, add grated Parmesan to the mix. Or, if you want some sharp, tangy notes, cheddar is another perfect add-on. If you aren't a fan of mixing milk and beaten eggs with the sauce to form the bread-like base, you can forgo them and place the spaghetti and cheese on top of a crusty bread bowl before baking everything in the oven. Garnish with parsley when serving for some visual flair.