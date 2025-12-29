Elvis Presley's Wife Said The Pop Star Once Ate This Meal For 6 Straight Months

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Away from the limelight and outside of his scandalous personal affairs, Elvis Presley was a big foodie. So much so that the King of Rock and Roll frequented many restaurants from Memphis to Las Vegas, ordering his go-to dishes including frijoles rancheros, BBQ pizza, and his all-time favorite peanut butter-banana-bacon sandwich, which is basically a peanut butter and banana sandwich fried in bacon grease. Interestingly, there's another meal the music icon liked so much he ate it every night for six straight months: meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

According to Angie Marchese, an archivist at Graceland — Presley's former home-turned-museum — Priscilla Presley was the one who disclosed the singer's obsession with meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Presley purportedly had the tendency to get completely fixated on a dish, causing him to ask for it again and again until he would eventually grow tired of it. "He definitely was a creature of habit, so if it was made in the South... he liked it," Marchese said (via Express). As indicated in "The Presley Family Cookbook," the superstar's favorite meatloaf was not the usual, Southern-style recipe. Dubbed Elvis' Sunday meatloaf, his version included wheat germ (the embryo of the wheat kernel) which has a nutty flavor and is a good source of protein, healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins and minerals. Wheat germ adds a sweet flavor to the otherwise savory dish and also acts as a binder to hold the meat together.