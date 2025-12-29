Elvis Presley's Wife Said The Pop Star Once Ate This Meal For 6 Straight Months
Away from the limelight and outside of his scandalous personal affairs, Elvis Presley was a big foodie. So much so that the King of Rock and Roll frequented many restaurants from Memphis to Las Vegas, ordering his go-to dishes including frijoles rancheros, BBQ pizza, and his all-time favorite peanut butter-banana-bacon sandwich, which is basically a peanut butter and banana sandwich fried in bacon grease. Interestingly, there's another meal the music icon liked so much he ate it every night for six straight months: meatloaf and mashed potatoes.
According to Angie Marchese, an archivist at Graceland — Presley's former home-turned-museum — Priscilla Presley was the one who disclosed the singer's obsession with meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Presley purportedly had the tendency to get completely fixated on a dish, causing him to ask for it again and again until he would eventually grow tired of it. "He definitely was a creature of habit, so if it was made in the South... he liked it," Marchese said (via Express). As indicated in "The Presley Family Cookbook," the superstar's favorite meatloaf was not the usual, Southern-style recipe. Dubbed Elvis' Sunday meatloaf, his version included wheat germ (the embryo of the wheat kernel) which has a nutty flavor and is a good source of protein, healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins and minerals. Wheat germ adds a sweet flavor to the otherwise savory dish and also acts as a binder to hold the meat together.
Other comfort foods that Elvis loved
Much of Elvis Presley's taste preference came from the meals he grew up eating, especially those cooked by his mom, Gladys. So, aside from his favorite home-cooked meatloaf and mashed potato combo, he also enjoyed munching on familiar dishes. "Elvis grew up on good ol' Southern food. He loved meatloaf, mashed potato, fried chicken... mac & cheese. Anything that he grew up on was some of his favorites," Angie Marchese (via Express). This would explain why he had meatloaf and mashed potatoes for dinner for half a year without experiencing flavor fatigue.
It's been said that most of the meals served in his household when he was already a world-famous rock star were Southern-style comfort food. Elvis Presley's favorite appetizer was deep-fried pickles while his breakfast table was typically filled with sausage, bacon, eggs, and rolls. His snacks comprised of hot dog sandwiches with sauerkraut, grilled ham and cheese sandwiches, and cheeseburgers; to name a few. He also had soda almost every day. More than the nostalgic element of these meals, the scientific explanation for why comfort food is so addicting (for Presley and the rest of us) might come down to how the human brain is trained by this classification of food to release "feel good" hormones and chemicals, thereby tricking the body into thinking it's more rewarding, comforting, and satisfying than other foods.