Elvis Presley's Favorite Fried Appetizer Was A Southern Classic
When you think of Elvis Presley, there are a lot of different things that might come to mind: the title "the King," his signature white jumpsuit and distinctive hairstyle, a pair of blue suede shoes, or even the infamous "Elvis weddings" of Las Vegas. But what about food? While Mr. Presley was famous for his love of peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches, to the point that the combination is now often known as an "Elvis sandwich," did you know that the King was also a fan of deep-fried pickles?
Yes, according to David Adler's 1993 book, "The Life and Cuisine of Elvis Presley," fried pickles were a special favorite of the rock star, and there was a particular recipe that the King really loved. While deep-fried dill pickles are a classic Southern treat, the version preferred by Elvis, according to the book, had a bit of a kick, as the recipe calls for a significant amount of cayenne pepper.
How dill pickles got a deep-fried makeover
While most Americans think of pickled cucumbers as the be-all, end-all of pickles, there are actually pickle recipes for any number of vegetables, including carrots, tomatoes, and even spears of asparagus. But when did fried pickles become part of the equation? And now that you mention it, how on Earth did anyone think of battering and deep-frying these tangy treats?
Well, while Elvis Presley may have loved fried pickles as an adult, he couldn't have had them as a child. That's because, while Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1935, fried pickles didn't appear on the scene until the early 1960s. The first published recipe for deep-fried pickles appeared in a California newspaper in 1962, and called for sweet pickles dredged in pancake batter. The fried pickle that Elvis would have enjoyed, though, was popularized by Bernell "Fatman" Austin, owner of the Duchess Drive-In located in Atkins, Arkansas, who put deep-fried dill pickle slices on his menu in 1963, using the same cornmeal batter he fried catfish in. Later, he added spice, yielding a salty, spicy, crunchy treat that pairs great with ranch dressing (and really should be served at more fast food places and drive-ins, when you think about it).
Pair your pickles with more Southern snacks fit for the King
Now, as delicious as deep-fried pickles may be, you'll need more than just a plate of them to make a proper Southern spread. While fried pickles often appear as an appetizer on restaurant menus, another great way to serve them is part of a sharing spread alongside other classic Southern snacks, for a feast you and your guests can graze on at your leisure.
But what to pair with the pickles? Well, in keeping with the theme of Southern staples, no Southern occasion is complete without deviled eggs. While the classic, traditional recipe calls for mixing the egg yolks with a blend of spices, including mustard and a touch of paprika, there are any number of variations, ranging from the ham and butter concoction that makes up "deviled eggs benedict" to the crispy, tangy treat of deviled eggs studded with fried capers. Whatever variation you choose, pair the deviled eggs with a bowl of Augusta National-style pimento cheese with crackers and crudités for dipping, miniature peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches, and a batch of bourbon-glazed mini meatballs, and you've got a Southern-style feast to please Elvis himself.