Elvis Presley's Favorite Fried Appetizer Was A Southern Classic

When you think of Elvis Presley, there are a lot of different things that might come to mind: the title "the King," his signature white jumpsuit and distinctive hairstyle, a pair of blue suede shoes, or even the infamous "Elvis weddings" of Las Vegas. But what about food? While Mr. Presley was famous for his love of peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches, to the point that the combination is now often known as an "Elvis sandwich," did you know that the King was also a fan of deep-fried pickles?

Yes, according to David Adler's 1993 book, "The Life and Cuisine of Elvis Presley," fried pickles were a special favorite of the rock star, and there was a particular recipe that the King really loved. While deep-fried dill pickles are a classic Southern treat, the version preferred by Elvis, according to the book, had a bit of a kick, as the recipe calls for a significant amount of cayenne pepper.