The Barbecue Chicken Dish That Cary Grant Couldn't Get Enough Of

Few stars from the 1930s and 1940s have the staying power that Cary Grant does. Yes, the Honorary Academy Award winner passed on almost 40 years ago, but he's still one of the best actors Hollywood ever had. (This is a food blog, but just go watch "His Girl Friday" and "Only Angels Have Wings", you'll thank me later.) So, you'd think that an incredibly rich and handsome actor like Mr. Grant would prefer the finer things in life: caviar, Champagne, steak, lobster — whatever foods were considered fancy back then. But no, one of his favorite dishes was a barbecue chicken dish. Although Cary Grant was no stranger to fine dining and even allegedly inspired the famous Chinese chicken salad, this is most likely a myth.

The great thing about this dish is how unpretentious it is, and there's something utterly endearing about the fact that this recipe isn't his own, but rather something he saw and then made. Once you've browned the pieces of chicken, all you have to do is bake them in a homemade barbecue sauce. Although the instructions are a bit vague, saying to simple cook the chicken until tender without specifying a time, you're probably safe following your cooking instincts. About an hour or so should do the trick, depending on the size of the chicken pieces.