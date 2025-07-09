When She's Not Fighting Off Dinosaurs, Scarlett Johansson Loves To Order This Relatable Meal
Scarlett Johansson is one of the best movie stars we have. She's equally at home in franchise blockbusters such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Jurassic World: Rebirth" as she is in left-of-center fare like "Marriage Story" (which earned her an Oscar nomination) and "Under the Skin" (which didn't earn her an Oscar nomination, but should have). She's known for her glamour, but is unafraid of going broad on "Saturday Night Live" where her husband, Colin Jost, co-hosts "Weekend Update." Despite being one of the world's biggest celebrities, she's still happy to absolutely demolish a plate of wings — and not just on "Hot Ones."
In 2017, Johansson appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to talk about her then-upcoming comedy "Rough Night," which is now mostly known as that one movie where Kate McKinnon did an Australian accent. (The writer-director went on to create the Emmy-winning show "Hacks," so there's a happy ending for you.)
After talking about having drinks with Johansson's 72 year old doppelganger (long story), Johansson and Colbert bonded over their favorite comfort food: chicken wings. "I try chicken wings wherever I am," Johansson said, before going into specifics. She prefers buffalo wings with blue cheese (like this homemade blue cheese dressing). And while she feigned indignance when Colbert asked if she gets "all gravied up" when eating wings, she finally admitted she "just shoves the whole thing in [her] mouth" when she eats. Truly, a woman of the people.
Scarlett Johansson tested her chicken wing mettle on Hot Ones
Of course, even the biggest wing aficionados out there will have their work cut out for them on "Hot Ones." It's not called "the show with hot questions and even hotter wings" for nothing. "Hot Ones" is known for both the in-depth quality of host Sean Evans' questions as well as the sheer brutality of its wings, often sourced from New York joint Shorty's. So although Scarlett Johansson opened her episode of "Hot Ones" by declaring that chicken wings are on her rider (along with La Croix, although she admits that hot wings and carbonation are "a bad combo"), we all know what's coming.
After answering questions about what she did for fun while filming "Avengers: Endgame" (trawl for wing spots in Atlanta, go on bar crawls in Scotland) and whether the Tony Award-winning actress finds theater buffs or comic book nerds harder to please (comic book nerds), Johansson came face to face with Da Bomb, the infamous hot sauce that's more torture device than condiment. After regarding the bottle with dread ("Who buys this?", she asked; "Just us, I think," responded Evans), she took a bite of the wing and immediately regretted it. Squirming and grimacing, she stuck her tongue in the complementary pitcher of water (despite water not helping with spicy food) and held Evans' hand for reassurance. With that said, however, she did take a bite from all ten Wings of Death, proving her love of wings and avoiding the ignominious fate of DJ Khaled (he gave up).