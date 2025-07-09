When She's Not Fighting Off Dinosaurs, Scarlett Johansson Loves To Order This Relatable Meal

Scarlett Johansson is one of the best movie stars we have. She's equally at home in franchise blockbusters such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Jurassic World: Rebirth" as she is in left-of-center fare like "Marriage Story" (which earned her an Oscar nomination) and "Under the Skin" (which didn't earn her an Oscar nomination, but should have). She's known for her glamour, but is unafraid of going broad on "Saturday Night Live" where her husband, Colin Jost, co-hosts "Weekend Update." Despite being one of the world's biggest celebrities, she's still happy to absolutely demolish a plate of wings — and not just on "Hot Ones."

In 2017, Johansson appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to talk about her then-upcoming comedy "Rough Night," which is now mostly known as that one movie where Kate McKinnon did an Australian accent. (The writer-director went on to create the Emmy-winning show "Hacks," so there's a happy ending for you.)

After talking about having drinks with Johansson's 72 year old doppelganger (long story), Johansson and Colbert bonded over their favorite comfort food: chicken wings. "I try chicken wings wherever I am," Johansson said, before going into specifics. She prefers buffalo wings with blue cheese (like this homemade blue cheese dressing). And while she feigned indignance when Colbert asked if she gets "all gravied up" when eating wings, she finally admitted she "just shoves the whole thing in [her] mouth" when she eats. Truly, a woman of the people.