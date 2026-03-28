While many people are quick to assume that the most delicious cheesesteaks are found in Philadelphia (the city where the original cheesesteak was created), those with extensive experience in the region know that the city has strong competition directly across the Delaware River. In fact, iconic actor Bruce Willis has long maintained the opinion that the very best cheesesteak is made at Roman Pantry, an establishment located in Penns Grove, a South Jersey suburb mere minutes away from Willis' childhood hometown of Carney's Point.

Roman Pantry is known for selling a wide variety of foods, from pizzas to sub sandwiches, but the remarkable establishment often gets lauded for its cheesesteaks. For Willis, Roman Pantry's cheesesteaks are great, essentially a fact rather than an opinion. The restaurant proudly mentions that the "Die Hard" actor once called its signature menu item "the best cheesesteaks on the planet" on its website. While one might suspect this strong praise from Willis to be biased considering he has known the restaurants owners, the DiMarco family, for several years, he's far from the only big fan of the establishment; not only do Roman Pantry's cheesesteaks get mentioned frequently in positive reviews of the restaurant online, but it is also consistently included in conversations regarding the best cheesesteaks in South Jersey.