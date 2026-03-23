The Aldi Brand Name Myth Too Many Shoppers Believe

As Aldi continues to expand its stores across the United States, more and more Americans are becoming familiar with the European grocery store. As with most new things, there are a number of misconceptions shoppers have about Aldi, including its policy on name brand items. Most people assume Aldi doesn't sell name brand items, but this isn't exactly true.

More than 90% of the products sold at Aldi stores are Aldi-exclusives, meaning you won't find them anywhere else. Obviously, that would mean the vast majority of items sold at Aldi are not name brand, but 90% is not 100%. Some name brand items that Aldi sells include La Croix sparkling water, Progresso chicken broth, and Palmolive liquid dish soap, to name just a few. The exact name brands offered may differ depending on the store, and items are likely to change over time, but the truth of the matter is that Aldi does sell some name brand items.

One reason Aldi has become so popular in the United States is that it offers affordable prices compared to its competitors, not to mention the Aldi dupes that are better than name brand products. If you're still purchasing exclusively name brand items at the grocery store, you're very much leaving money on the table for virtually no reason. Generic products are often just as good as brand name foods, which rely on brand familiarity to sell at a higher price point. Of course, if you're shopping at Aldi, you likely already know that.