The Vietnamese Hard Coffee So Potent Customers Compare It To Four Loko

Of the two major grocery chains that are selling Yoju's Hard Vietnamese Coffee, Costco has a cheaper price-per-unit, costing just $2.25 per can to TJ's $3.75 per can. You can also buy the beverage on Yoju's website, where you can also find its other canned, soju-infused beverages in flavors like mango, lychee, and white peach.

Once you've gotten your hands on a can of Yoju's, just open it up and have a sip, which is part of the appeal of such packaging. However, if you want to take it to the next level, there are also ways to jazz up your Hard Vietnamese Coffee for an easy-to-make but visually impressive treat.

For instance, the drink is sweet and especially good when served cold, so pour your chilled can of Yoju's over a glass of ice and garnish with whipped cream. For an even more decadent variation, you can also stir in a bit of chocolate sauce for a Hard Vietnamese Mocha that blends cocktail hour with dessert.

Of course, you can always try whipping up your own hard Vietnamese coffee at home. In doing so, you can tinker with alcohol content, sweetness, and coffee ratio until you get it precisely to your liking. Who knows? You might even end up with a drink that's cheaper per beverage — and packs less of a punch — than the canned version.