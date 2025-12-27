The Smooth Korean Spirit Gen Z Brought Into The Mainstream

If anyone can make anything trendy, it's Gen Zers — and that's exactly what they've done for one Asian aperitif. Soju, Korea's most popular spirit, has taken off in the American markets in recent years, especially thanks to younger generations, and it's no surprise why. From K-pop to K-dramas to delicious Korean barbecue, Americans are increasingly interested in Korean culture, giving it respect and recognition. In data gathered by Instacart in March 2025, legal Gen Z drinkers' fifth most-ordered alcoholic subcategory is soju, ordering 345% more soju than millennials, 1,044 % more soju than Gen X, and 2,277% more soju than boomers.

Younger generations like Gen Z have shown appreciation for cocktails and spirits with low alcohol content. In the same Instacart data, legal Gen Z drinkers' top Instacart alcoholic orders were canned cocktails and hard seltzers, which both can have lower ABV than standard liquor. Soju has a typical ABV ranging anywhere between 12 and 20%, giving consumers the ability to sip easily (while, of course, sipping responsibly).

The sipping becomes easier with soju's mellow yet crisp taste. Commonly referred to as an easier-to-sip Korean vodka, soju serves well as a stand-alone, ready-to-drink spirit to sip. Gen Zers also love a good flavored drink — I attest to this firsthand — and soju can come in a variety of flavors, such as strawberry (my favorite), green grape, lemon, and yogurt.