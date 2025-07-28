How Non-Alcoholic Spirits Imitate The Tasting Notes Of The Real Thing

Brands of exciting non-alcoholic spirits are getting better and better at making zero-proof alternatives to traditional booze. To learn about how these products come to taste like a legitimate stand-in, we talked to Sam Bail, founder of Third Place Bar, a buzzy, booze-free pop-up in New York City.

First and foremost, it's helpful to understand the traditional distillation process. "Alcoholic spirits are made from grains or other plant matter (agave, potatoes) that are fermented, then distilled," Bail explained. Distilling involves heating the liquid until the ethanol starts to evaporate. Since ethanol evaporates at a lower temperature than water, the water gets left behind. Capture that ethanol steam, and you'll have a higher-proof liquid than you could get from fermentation alone.

"Some non-alcoholic brands (like Seedlip) use high-proof alcohol as a solvent to extract those flavors, which is then evaporated to create a non-alcoholic product," explained Bail. Instead of capturing the alcoholic steam, they're essentially using the alcohol-free liquid that is left behind — this method does a solid job of matching the flavor of real booze. Seedlip is pretty hush-hush about the process, though. According to the brand's site, the company uses a secret method to remove the alcohol.