How To Pick Out The Freshest Live Crabs For Your Next Seafood Feast

Seafood lovers all know that fresh crab beats the canned stuff hands down. But there's more to tracking down the best live crabs than seeing them move slightly. When The Takeout spoke with Dora Swan, the founder of fin — your fishmonger, about sourcing live crabs, she revealed some tell-tale signs that you're getting the freshest seafood money can buy.

The most obvious thing to look for is whether the crustacean still has some spunk. "Look for active, lively crabs," Swan said. "They will raise their claws when your hands approach them, as a defense mechanism. And, they'll try to pinch you, for sure!" You'll want to watch your fingers, but don't let a crab's feistiness deter you from picking them up to check their weight and give them a sniff.

"Fresh crabs should smell like the ocean (as all seafood should) and should feel heavy for their size," Swan said. "They should ideally have all their legs intact, although it's certainly possible that they might be missing one or two." While it is possible to make some seafood taste less fishy with milk, crab with a pungent aroma is on its way out the door.

As for what species to pick up, Swan said folks shouldn't have any trouble finding the best type of crab for a crab boil. "Blue crabs are the most available, running from Florida all the way up to Nova Scotia. These are what we prize as 'soft-shell crabs,' or 'softies,' during their molting season." More specifically, male blue crabs (called "Jimmies") should be a priority. "In addition to being more meaty, folks say that the meat is firmer and more sweet," Swan said.