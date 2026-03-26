The Cheesecake Recipe Cher Says No One Can Beat

You won't find Cher speaking highly of even the best cheesecakes in the U.S. for the very reason that she only considers one recipe to be the best of the best. For someone who is extremely meticulous about the food she eats and the drinks she does and doesn't imbibe, it's a big deal if Cher considers a certain cheesecake recipe fit for her discriminating taste. But then again, we can't really say that such a preference is free of bias, given that the legendary singer's favorite cheesecake is the one her late mom, Georgia Holt, made for her and her family.

Recalling how much she loved and enjoyed her mom, Georgia's cheesecake, Cher once revealed that she couldn't just have one slice whenever it was served at Thanksgiving and Christmas. "We would always have a bunch of people over, and they would all start to slice their cheesecake before we had dinner and then hide it someplace," she said (via Allrecipes). "...I always reserved a second one in the back of the fridge for later, because the cheesecakes were always the first to go." However, she admitted that instead of regular slices, she would get two smaller pieces so that she wouldn't feel bad about the indulgence.