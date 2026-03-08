The Drinks You'll (Almost) Never Ever See Cher Touch

At 79 years old, Cher remains one of Hollywood's finest stars. She's been in the entertainment industry since she was 16 in 1962, so for more than six decades the revered "Goddess of Pop" has been a symbol of timeless beauty, talent, and sultry realness. Behind her seemingly unchanging stature, composure, and brilliance is Cher's secret to maintaining her body and health. The "Believe" songstress follows a strict diet that includes avoiding three beverages — milk, coffee, and alcohol; though not entirely. In a 1991 interview with People Magazine, Cher explained why she stayed away from these drinks as much as possible. "I weaned myself from whole milk to nonfat milk — if I'm having milk at all," she told the publication (via CNBC). "I never drink coffee and almost never drink alcohol."

While Cher avoids whole milk, she doesn't shy away from drinking low-calorie variants. As for coffee, which is best taken in the morning according to science, she might have steered clear of this drink in the '90s and '00s, but she revealed in 2023 that her morning routine now included sipping a cup before working out. Naturally, the singer is not one to turn down occasional champagne sessions with her girlfriends. These are the only times when she imbibes the substance as she never understood the appeal of drinking alcohol.