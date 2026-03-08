The Drinks You'll (Almost) Never Ever See Cher Touch
At 79 years old, Cher remains one of Hollywood's finest stars. She's been in the entertainment industry since she was 16 in 1962, so for more than six decades the revered "Goddess of Pop" has been a symbol of timeless beauty, talent, and sultry realness. Behind her seemingly unchanging stature, composure, and brilliance is Cher's secret to maintaining her body and health. The "Believe" songstress follows a strict diet that includes avoiding three beverages — milk, coffee, and alcohol; though not entirely. In a 1991 interview with People Magazine, Cher explained why she stayed away from these drinks as much as possible. "I weaned myself from whole milk to nonfat milk — if I'm having milk at all," she told the publication (via CNBC). "I never drink coffee and almost never drink alcohol."
While Cher avoids whole milk, she doesn't shy away from drinking low-calorie variants. As for coffee, which is best taken in the morning according to science, she might have steered clear of this drink in the '90s and '00s, but she revealed in 2023 that her morning routine now included sipping a cup before working out. Naturally, the singer is not one to turn down occasional champagne sessions with her girlfriends. These are the only times when she imbibes the substance as she never understood the appeal of drinking alcohol.
Cher's secrets to a healthy body
Aside from regulating her intake of milk, coffee, and alcohol since 1991, Cher has been intentional with what else she feeds her body. In addition to milk, she's made a conscious effort to steer clear of other dairy products. "Dairy products are not good for us. I think cheese is one of the worst things for the body. It doesn't digest well, and most cheeses are too high in fat and cholesterol," she told People. It's worth noting that dairy isn't inherently bad for the body. However, for someone who battled chronic fatigue syndrome in the 1980s, it makes sense for Cher to denounce dairy products given that some studies have found dairy can trigger symptoms of the condition.
Other dietary adjustments Cher made more than 30 years ago include choosing brown rice over white rice, as the former offers more health benefits than the latter. She's also opted to satisfy her sweet cravings with more natural options rather than sweet treats, so she's been eating bananas, nectarines, and papaya instead of processed sweets.
Of course, it helps that Cher has an active lifestyle. She hits the gym almost every day despite her age, even telling Hello! Magazine: "I exercise about five times a week because it's something I've always done and I just enjoy it." Her routine is pretty intense. She once revealed that she can still do 5-minute planks.