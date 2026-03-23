Why You Should Never Defrost Frozen Vegetables Before Using Them
Frozen vegetables are one of the easiest ways to keep produce on hand for when you need it. But they do require some best practice in order to get the most out of them. Case in point: You may be wondering if you need to defrost frozen vegetables before you using them in a dish. So, to answer that question, we spoke to Shawna Clark, founder of the recipe blog Healthy Foodie Girl — and, as it turns out, defrosting isn't the best option.
"Most of the time, cook them straight from the freezer!" says Clark. "Defrosting releases water, making veggies mushy and dulling their flavor. Cooking them frozen keeps them crisp, colorful, and nutrient-packed." Thawed vegetables lose not only texture but also some of their natural sweetness. As Clark notes, "For roasting or sautéing, frozen is the way to go."
Another major red flag when it comes to frozen vegetables: Avoid buying a bag that feels like the vegetables have clumped together. Those clumps may indicate that the bag's contents thawed briefly before being frozen again, and may be freezer-burned. If you're worried about taste, don't use them. They're safe to eat, but the texture of freezer-burned veggies is, at best, somewhat leathery.
Here's when you should thaw veggies before using them
However, it's important to note that some frozen veggies hold up just fine when thawed. As Shawna Clark says, "Leafy greens like spinach or kale are fine to defrost because they shrink during cooking. Veggies meant for purees or mashes also handle thawing well." This also goes for vegetables you're using to make a dip, spread, or mash. "Defrosting helps achieve a smooth, even texture," advises Clark. "Otherwise, frozen straight into the pan is best for flavor and texture."
So your quick spinach dip (try this show-stopping everything bagel seasoning version) or mashed cauliflower will end up working well, if not better, if you defrost the base vegetable first. But in most other cases, frozen vegetables are best kept frozen before cooking — and if you're curious, they are just as healthy, if not more so, than their fresh counterparts. This is due to the fact that freezing stops the natural enzymatic processes that normally degrade the vegetables' nutritional content. So it's a good idea to avoid thawing your frozen vegetables before using them in a recipe. The best part is, there's no extra work after you start cooking