Why You Should Never Defrost Frozen Vegetables Before Using Them

Frozen vegetables are one of the easiest ways to keep produce on hand for when you need it. But they do require some best practice in order to get the most out of them. Case in point: You may be wondering if you need to defrost frozen vegetables before you using them in a dish. So, to answer that question, we spoke to Shawna Clark, founder of the recipe blog Healthy Foodie Girl — and, as it turns out, defrosting isn't the best option.

"Most of the time, cook them straight from the freezer!" says Clark. "Defrosting releases water, making veggies mushy and dulling their flavor. Cooking them frozen keeps them crisp, colorful, and nutrient-packed." Thawed vegetables lose not only texture but also some of their natural sweetness. As Clark notes, "For roasting or sautéing, frozen is the way to go."

Another major red flag when it comes to frozen vegetables: Avoid buying a bag that feels like the vegetables have clumped together. Those clumps may indicate that the bag's contents thawed briefly before being frozen again, and may be freezer-burned. If you're worried about taste, don't use them. They're safe to eat, but the texture of freezer-burned veggies is, at best, somewhat leathery.