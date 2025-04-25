The Major Red Flag To Look Out For When Buying Frozen Veggies

Frozen vegetables are a useful ingredient to have in your kitchen for when you don't have any fresh ones, but there's one thing you'll want to look for when you're shopping for them at the supermarket. If you're eyeing a bag, just pull it out of the freezer and give it a gentle squeeze — if there are no giant clumps of frozen veggies in it, you should be good to go. But if you notice any unusual frozen lumps in the package (in something like peas, for example), I recommend you reach for a different bag until you find one that's lump-free.

That's because the clumping could indicate that the frozen vegetables once got to a temperature where they thawed slightly, and then when they froze back up, they clung together into one big chunk. The large mass isn't necessarily a big concern, but frozen veggies which have that feature can sometimes have freezer burn, which makes the resulting cooked version tough and leathery (kind of like an unappealing veggie jerky), which isn't so fun to eat. I'd liken this quick check to the examination you should give a carton of eggs to ensure none are cracked, because a moment or two of due diligence can prevent you from disappointment later.