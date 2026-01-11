The Store-Bought Seasoning That Turns Boring Spinach Dip Into A Show Stopping Appetizer

Spinach dip is a tried-and-true standby when you're crafting a spread of appetizers. You've probably seen a bowl of it lurking behind the salsa in a chips and dips array or centering a collection of vegetable crudités. It's reliable but often not the most exciting dish on the table. That is, unless you happen to have a canister of store-bought everything bagel seasoning, like Trader Joe's cult-hit variation, Everything But the Bagel. This blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried onion, dried garlic, and salt is easy to add into everything from fish to eggs, and it brings the flavors in spinach dip to the next level.

How much everything bagel seasoning you'll need to add will depend on the quantity of spinach dip you're making, as well as how much zing you're hoping to bring. Generally, you should add a little less than you think you'll want, do a quick taste test, and then add more as needed. This is advisable because, as with all herbs and spices, it's much easier to add more than to take some out — keep in mind that this mix does contain salt. Once you're done, you'll have a delicious dip that goes great with chips, pretzels, or even hot appetizers like Buffalo wings.