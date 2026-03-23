This Tennessee BBQ Joint Elvis Loved To Overtip At Is Still Open Today

Memphis is a city known for BBQ joints, and many have been around for decades. One spot that's been around for over 100 years is Leonard's Pit Barbecue. Opened in 1922 by Leonard Heuberger, the restaurant still features its original fare. As the restaurant grew, moved, and changed, it began to attract some high-profile clientele. Although it didn't make our list of great hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants, its reputation speaks for itself. One celebrity customer it managed to impress was the King of rock and roll himself, Elvis Presley.

Elvis was a big fan of Tennessee food, and he even had restaurants deliver ribs across the country for him. But whenever he was in town, he'd take special care to visit Leonard's. During the 1960s, he opted not to eat with the masses during daylight hours. Instead, he'd wait until dark, when the restaurant would close down so he could dine privately. Fried chicken, BBQ sandwiches, and ribs were supposedly his favorites, and he would sometimes host parties at the restaurant which would last all the way until dawn.

This may sound like a lot of effort to put out for one customer, but Elvis was willing to make it worth their while. Staff would receive massive tips of $50, the equivalent of $538 today. Servers would get even bigger tips of $100. Elvis' generosity became something of a local legend. Around that time, Leonard's was one of the world's largest BBQ drive-ins, but they offered affordably-priced fare, making those massive tips even more impressive. Leonard's Pit Barbecue is still open and operating to this day, but there are a few things you should know.