The Celebrity Chef Capital Of The US Isn't LA Or New York

Celebrity chefs have multiple restaurants around the world, particularly in major cities where the food scene is prominent. Yet the U.S.' highest amount of celebrity chef restaurants are located in the middle of the desert — Las Vegas. Here you'll find over 40 restaurants from celebrity chefs, some famous from TV, and others known purely for their culinary reputation.

From TV, Emeril Lagasse's restaurants, Delmonico Steakhouse and Emeril's New Orleans Fish House, have been fixtures on the Strip for over 25 years. Then there's everyone's favorite foul-mouthed chef, Gordon Ramsay, who dominates the Strip with six restaurants — three fine dining, including Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, and three pub-style eateries. "Cake Boss" star, Buddy Valastro, is not far behind with four restaurants, including the Italian-American Buddy V's Ristorante. However, the most memorable dining experience I've ever had was at Giada De Laurentiis' fine-dining restaurant, Giada. Her fast-casual concept, Pronto by Giada, is just a few doors down from her pal Bobby Flay's high-end coastal Italian restaurant, Amalfi. Meanwhile, you'll also find Martha Stewart's welcome surprise on the Strip at The Bedford.

And this barely scratches the surface of Vegas' TV-chef dining scene. This speaks volumes to how one stretch of road (the Strip) alone holds more celebrity chef restaurants than entire large cities like LA and New York.