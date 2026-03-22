Bring The Umami And Crunch To Mac And Cheese With This Savory Fried Topping

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Mac and cheese is a comfort food go-to for so many people, but considering it's mainly just noodles and cheese, there's plenty of room to add your own touches. One quick way to elevate your own version is to consider any additional toppings that bolster umaminess, so we spoke to Jamie Milne, content creator and author of "Everything Delish," for suggestions on what to add to boost both texture and flavor.

Milne says fried onions (such as French's Crispy Fried Onions used on green bean casserole) make an ideal mac topping. "Fried onions add way more than just crunch! They bring a deep savory flavor and a little sweetness from the caramelized onion that balances the richness of the cheese sauce. It also adds that golden crispy texture on top that makes every bite more delish!" she stated. If you're not an onion fan and are looking for another crunchy option, Milne is also a huge proponent of Japanese-style panko breadcrumbs. "I love using Panko because it adds a really nice crunch and beautiful golden topping to the mac and cheese."