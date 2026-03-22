Bring The Umami And Crunch To Mac And Cheese With This Savory Fried Topping
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Mac and cheese is a comfort food go-to for so many people, but considering it's mainly just noodles and cheese, there's plenty of room to add your own touches. One quick way to elevate your own version is to consider any additional toppings that bolster umaminess, so we spoke to Jamie Milne, content creator and author of "Everything Delish," for suggestions on what to add to boost both texture and flavor.
Milne says fried onions (such as French's Crispy Fried Onions used on green bean casserole) make an ideal mac topping. "Fried onions add way more than just crunch! They bring a deep savory flavor and a little sweetness from the caramelized onion that balances the richness of the cheese sauce. It also adds that golden crispy texture on top that makes every bite more delish!" she stated. If you're not an onion fan and are looking for another crunchy option, Milne is also a huge proponent of Japanese-style panko breadcrumbs. "I love using Panko because it adds a really nice crunch and beautiful golden topping to the mac and cheese."
Some other mac and cheese mix-ins can really boost savory notes
Fried onions might be a quick way to add flavor to the top of your mac and cheese, but Jamie Milne says it's easy to add some additional savoriness to your noodles, too. That means you should always consider mixing in other ingredients while prepping the base. She explains, "Mix-ins like roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, or even a spoonful of miso mixed into the cheese sauce can add a lot of umami."
But it's not just additions to the cheese sauce that can kick up the savory end. Milne says not to forget about the choice of cheese itself. "Sharp cheeses like aged cheddar, gruyere, or parmesan also naturally bring a deeper savory flavor." All three cheeses she mentioned are known for having natural MSG in them, which means they're just savory to the max on their own. Couple any of these umami mix-ins with a fried onion topping, however, and you've got mac and cheese that's not just hard to stop eating, it'll be one that's deeply rich with crunch on top, too.