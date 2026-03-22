Pizza Hut Pan Pizza Vs Hand Tossed: Reddit Has A Clear Favorite
When ordering from Pizza Hut, you can make tons of customizations, including sauces, toppings, and of course, crust type. Although pineapple on pizza has always been a major point of argument, Pizza Hut crust is no stranger to debate either. While there are also stuffed-crust and sometimes tavern-style options, the main rivalry seems to be between pan and hand-tossed crust. While both have their merits, the Internet has apparently already picked sides, and it's not even close.
Whenever the question is posed on Reddit, the response is resoundingly in pan pizza's favor. As one user fervently stated, "That's not even a question, if it ain't pan, keep it. I don't know what they do different to make hand-tossed but it just doesn't taste good." Another Redditor noted, "Pizza Hut Pan Pizza is just on another level for me. I literally didn't know there were other types until I was an adult. There's just something special about pan. So greasy. So crispy. So perfect." Pizza Hut may not be the best-ranked pizza chain, but that doesn't mean the pan crust isn't a little magical.
It doesn't even seem to be that people prefer the pan pizza crust, so much as many genuinely dislike the hand-tossed crust. As one customer explained, "I got the hand tossed cause it was free, but I did not like it. It made the whole pizza taste really sweet and it felt like I was eating a breakfast pastry." Even purported Pizza Hut employees themselves admitted that the hand-tossed pizza dough has a sweet flavor to it, and acknowledged that it can sometimes be stretched inconsistently.
What's the difference between pan and hand-tossed crust?
If you've somehow managed to never try either the pan or hand-tossed Pizza Hut crusts, it might seem confusing that there's so much passion about the differences between the two. But hand-tossed and pan pizza crusts are night and day. Hand-tossed crust involves, as the name suggests, stretching the dough by hand before cooking. It's a medium-thickness crust, with a lightly buttery taste. The pizza is cooked so the crust gets golden on the outside but stays soft and airy inside.
Pan crust, on the other hand, involves stretching the pizza dough into an oiled, rimmed pan. That oil makes all the difference. When the dough cooks, the deep pan and oil brown the bottom and sides of the pizza to perfection. The crust ends up on the thicker side with a fried, crispy bottom that packs extra crunch, and a doughy center. The recipe for Pizza Hut pan pizza was "improved" in 2019, but remains a fan favorite even in its new form. It's worth noting that this type of crust is slightly higher in calories than the hand-tossed, and usually costs a dollar or two extra.
In March 2026, Pizza Hut rolled out a new version of the hand-tossed crust. For the first time in 10 years, the chain restaurant updated the recipe to make the dough fluffier and lighter, with a little bit of crispiness and a punch of tasty garlic flavor. That being said, initial reviews weren't hugely positive, with many citing dryness and lackluster taste. So, although the hand-tossed crust may supposedly be new and improved, Pizza Hut pan-style crust will likely still reign supreme.