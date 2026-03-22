Pizza Hut Pan Pizza Vs Hand Tossed: Reddit Has A Clear Favorite

When ordering from Pizza Hut, you can make tons of customizations, including sauces, toppings, and of course, crust type. Although pineapple on pizza has always been a major point of argument, Pizza Hut crust is no stranger to debate either. While there are also stuffed-crust and sometimes tavern-style options, the main rivalry seems to be between pan and hand-tossed crust. While both have their merits, the Internet has apparently already picked sides, and it's not even close.

Whenever the question is posed on Reddit, the response is resoundingly in pan pizza's favor. As one user fervently stated, "That's not even a question, if it ain't pan, keep it. I don't know what they do different to make hand-tossed but it just doesn't taste good." Another Redditor noted, "Pizza Hut Pan Pizza is just on another level for me. I literally didn't know there were other types until I was an adult. There's just something special about pan. So greasy. So crispy. So perfect." Pizza Hut may not be the best-ranked pizza chain, but that doesn't mean the pan crust isn't a little magical.

It doesn't even seem to be that people prefer the pan pizza crust, so much as many genuinely dislike the hand-tossed crust. As one customer explained, "I got the hand tossed cause it was free, but I did not like it. It made the whole pizza taste really sweet and it felt like I was eating a breakfast pastry." Even purported Pizza Hut employees themselves admitted that the hand-tossed pizza dough has a sweet flavor to it, and acknowledged that it can sometimes be stretched inconsistently.