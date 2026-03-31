This Beloved Ohio Staple Makes Chicago Hot Dogs Look Like Child's Play

Chicago-style hot dogs are famously the "everything but the kitchen sink" of regional American hot dogs. The Windy City specialties are loaded up with what seems to be an entire garden's worth of hot dog toppings (which must be added in a very specific order). However, it turns out there's another over-the-top Midwestern sausage sandwich that somehow makes the Chicago-style hot dog look modest by comparison: the Polish Boy.

This Ohio delicacy consists of a kielbasa sausage, smothered with french fries, coleslaw, and barbecue sauce, all stuffed within (or more accurately, overflowing from) a bun. If the Chicago Dog contains a complete salad, the Polish Boy is stuffed with a whole barbecue dinner. This unique mashup of herbaceous European pork sausage and its other savory toppings is beloved by diners across the Buckeye State, and it's particularly popular in the Cleveland area, where it's a staple of street stands and barbecue spots across the city.