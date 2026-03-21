Gordon Ramsay's Pork Coating Method Is All In The 'Shake'

More than his strict personality and razor-sharp remarks in the kitchen, Gordon Ramsay is known for his impeccable skill in food preparation. The man knows how to make perfect scrambled eggs every time, and he has developed a foolproof technique for making the most flavorful fish and chips. So, when it comes to making the perfect pork chops, it doesn't come as a surprise that Ramsay has a genius method for achieving what can be a big challenge for many home cooks. In a video clip he shared on Instagram from his "Next Level Chef" series, the renowned celebrity demonstrates his infallible technique to perfectly season and bread pork chops with just a shake.

As seen in the video, Ramsay vigorously shakes a plastic bag with the pork chop, seasonings, spices, and panko inside. "Hold nice and tight, and then literally, give that a good shake," he says at the start of the clip while shaking the bag. "Now, shake and bake, it's a great way of basically coating something without getting too messy," he adds. Ramsay then says that to ensure the pork chop gets enough flavor and coating, he places the plastic bag on a flat surface after shaking and presses the seasonings and bread crumbs into the meat.