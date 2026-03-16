Ruth's Chris Steak House Cracks Down On Customer Dress Code (Not Everyone Is Happy)

Ruth's Chris Steak House has a long history, an interesting story about its name, and a reputation for serving high-quality steaks. Now, it seems the restaurant wants its customers to reflect that high-quality benchmark. The steakhouse website has long assured customers that smart-casual attire is strictly optional. As long as no undergarments or offensive language were on display, jeans and a nice shirt would work fine. However, the restaurant has recently put up a notice on its website stating that a business casual dress code is required.

It's unknown when exactly the policy went up, but it explains that hats are not allowed in the dining area. If you're found to be wearing one, you'll be asked to move to the bar area. Dining room guests are instructed to dress properly by avoiding gym wear, pool attire, and tank tops. This news has the Internet divided, with some feeling uncomfortable with the restrictions.

Some find the rules offensive, with one commenter saying, "The dress code is specifically directed toward certain people, which, in this day and age, is deplorable. They are trying to create an 'atmosphere' that intimidates people and drives them away." Another quipped, "Maybe they should think about upgrading the quality of their food first."

On the other hand some welcomed the reminder, with one person saying, "Thank God, a return of decorum for a much too casual society. It's OK not to wear your baseball cap in some settings. It's alright to dress up once in a while." Another applauded the restrictions saying, "It is about time that restaurants crack down on the dress codes at fine-dining establishments."