Ruth's Chris Steak House Cracks Down On Customer Dress Code (Not Everyone Is Happy)
Ruth's Chris Steak House has a long history, an interesting story about its name, and a reputation for serving high-quality steaks. Now, it seems the restaurant wants its customers to reflect that high-quality benchmark. The steakhouse website has long assured customers that smart-casual attire is strictly optional. As long as no undergarments or offensive language were on display, jeans and a nice shirt would work fine. However, the restaurant has recently put up a notice on its website stating that a business casual dress code is required.
It's unknown when exactly the policy went up, but it explains that hats are not allowed in the dining area. If you're found to be wearing one, you'll be asked to move to the bar area. Dining room guests are instructed to dress properly by avoiding gym wear, pool attire, and tank tops. This news has the Internet divided, with some feeling uncomfortable with the restrictions.
Some find the rules offensive, with one commenter saying, "The dress code is specifically directed toward certain people, which, in this day and age, is deplorable. They are trying to create an 'atmosphere' that intimidates people and drives them away." Another quipped, "Maybe they should think about upgrading the quality of their food first."
On the other hand some welcomed the reminder, with one person saying, "Thank God, a return of decorum for a much too casual society. It's OK not to wear your baseball cap in some settings. It's alright to dress up once in a while." Another applauded the restrictions saying, "It is about time that restaurants crack down on the dress codes at fine-dining establishments."
Why did Ruth's Christ Steak House change its dress code rules?
This shift requiring customers be "properly attired" may seem odd, but Ruth's Chris Steak House has quietly always been against caps in the dining room. For years, employees have asked people to remove hats and would send cut-off shirts to eat in the bar area. So, while some of the specific restrictions (such as revealing clothing and gym attire) may be new, there's actually been a Ruth's Chris business-casual dress code for over a decade. It just seems the restaurant now intends to enforce it more thoroughly.
One reason for the reminder may have to do with a recent change in ownership. Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden, bought Ruth's Chris Steak House in 2023. The CEO of Darden, Rick Cardenas, has previously commented on the restaurant's fine-dining experience and elevated cuisine, so it's possible Darden is trying to maintain that reputation with a dress code crackdown.
As far as what to wear if you intend to dine there, the website suggests family-friendly clothes, cocktail dresses, and ties if you want to look nice. It's worth noting that the dress code does vary by location, so if you're a first-time Ruth's Chris customer and you're concerned that you're not fancy enough, you can always call and ask. Just leave your hat at home and save your sports jersey for the bar area.