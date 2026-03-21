The Brewery Red Flag You Should Never Overlook

You should be able to rely on a brewery to deliver a top-quality selection of beers, but not all breweries are created equal. It's not immediately easy to spot the inferior ones – most look pretty legit, housed in trendy buildings with brewing operations that you can see from the bar. When visiting a brewery, sometimes you don't know it's missing the mark until you take that first, less-than-awesome taste. Luckily, there's a way to judge the quality before you even take a sip. In an interview with The Takeout, Jeff Patten, co-founder of Flatiron Wines & Spirits, said you can decipher the quality of a brewery based on whether your beer gushes when you crack it open.

Gushing is when beer foam explosively projects out of the top when the can is opened or pumps out of the tap when a beer is being poured. It's also known as fobbing, beer eruption, or foam overflow, and it happens when gas is built up and quickly escapes. There are two types: primary and secondary gushing.

Primary gushing can indicate the brewery used sub-par raw materials in the beer-making process, particularly malted barley that has certain strains of fungi. Secondary gushing can indicate other issues with the brewing process. "There are two things that almost all gushing points to," Patten said. "Over-carbonation caused by a rushed or miscalculated fermentation process, or microbial contamination within the can (usually wild yeast or bacteria that continued to ferment after the can was sealed)." Both these instances yield too much carbon dioxide but point to distinct brewing issues.