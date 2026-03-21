When Storing Homemade Baby Food Always Reach For This Type Of Mason Jar

Making homemade baby food is a great way to take control of what exactly is in your child's diet, but portions are often small, which means there's likely going to be leftovers. That's why it's important to know how to store them properly. Mason jars are a popular choice for storing homemade baby food because you can portion things out beforehand. To find out what kind of mason jar is best for the job, we talked to Melissa Bykofsky, executive editor at What to Expect.

"Glass is the best option here, recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics," said Bykofsky. "While plastic jars have their perks (lighter and less likely to shatter if dropped), glass mason jars are the best choice for baby food storage as they don't harbor harmful chemicals, clean up easily, and won't hold onto yesterday's sweet potato smell when you're filling them with peas tomorrow."

Although plastic is convenient, it isn't exactly as safe to consume as its manufacturers insist. While this is true for adults, it's especially true for children because they are still developing, for one, but also the same amount of a harmful chemical will have a greater concentration by weight in small children. "Some plastics contain chemicals like BPA that can leach into food over time," said Bykofksy. "Glass is naturally free of these chemicals, making it non-toxic, odor-resistant, and stain-resistant." If you do want to opt for plastic, whatever you do, definitely don't heat food up in plastic containers.