The Safety Reason Mason Jar Lids Have 2 Pieces

Even though it's no longer 1858, when the Mason jar was patented, canning, pickling, and preserving fruits and vegetables at home is a wonderful thing to do. Luckily, it's not a necessity, but something done as a hobby, but it's still important to follow the manufacturer's instructions on using mason jars for canning.

Even though we don't really have to worry about quite as many diseases as before, keeping your mason jars sanitized is a must. It's pretty simple; giving the jars a bath in water that's at a rolling boil is an excellent way to sanitize them. Leave them submerged in boiling water for 10 minutes; however, if you live above 1,000 feet, add 1 minute per every 1,000 feet in elevation. Just remember not to sanitize the seal part of the lid this way, as it will ruin it. While the mechanics of home canning and home jarring affect when and how to sanitize your jars, sanitizing them out of an abundance of caution is always a good idea.

One last thing to know is that you should never reuse mason jar lids from batch to batch. That seal on the lid I mentioned earlier, that softens when heated? Well, that's only good for one time; however, the ring part can be reused. Reusing lids will result in a dramatically increased chance of spoiling your jarred goods. Luckily, they're cheap and easy to replace!