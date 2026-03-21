Marinate Grilled Chicken With This Unexpected Sauce (Just Trust Us)

Making chicken flavorful can be done in many different ways, and using a marinade is easily among the most beneficial. This is especially the case because of how many liquids and sauces can be used for the job. While some will opt to use a vinaigrette-style Italian dressing as a grilled chicken marinade, we spoke to Jeff Patten, co-founder of Flatiron Wines & Spirits and partner at the New York City and San Francisco locations, who said one of his favorite chicken marinades is a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern condiment: tahini.

Made up mainly of sesame seed paste, oil, and salt, tahini is uniquely qualified to be a chicken marinade due to one key quality, he said. "Tahini is made up of about 50% fat, and it's this fat content that's responsible for what tahini does to chicken," Patten said. "It coats the surface of the meat in such a way that it traps moisture inside during cooking, so rather than the chicken drying out over direct heat, it remains tender throughout the entire cooking process."

The versatile sauce also produces its own great flavor and a golden crust without completely overshadowing the chicken — a vital quality in any marinade base. "Beyond the texture, the flavor that tahini brings is hard to get any other way," Patten said. "It adds a richness and a subtle bitterness from the sesame that layers well with acid and spice."