Inside Señor Frog's: How A Wild Party Chain Took Over Spring Break
If you're planning a trip to a classic spring break beach destination, odds are you'll probably find a Señor Frog's close by. This Mexican-themed bar and restaurant chain has become synonymous with spring break over the years. The neon lights, loud music, and non-stop partying at Señor Frog's embody the raucous side of spring break, making it the perfect spring break dining (and partying) destination.
While Señor Frog's may seem like other tourist bars, its reputation sets it apart from the rest. Since its start, Señor Frog's has focused on creating a lively party atmosphere for its guests, emphasizing the importance of patrons' experience over everything else. With interactive entertainment, massive drinks, and over-the-top service, it's no surprise that Señor Frog's has cemented itself as an icon in the spring break world. Take a look and see how Señor Frog's came to be the non-stop party that it is today.
How the party at Señor Frog's started
The year is 1969. On the west coast of Mexico sits a city called Mazatlán, where a lively group of friends is looking to create a high-energy place to drink, eat, and have fun. The group opened a restaurant-bar that drew in locals and tourists alike with its vibrant energy and good vibes, and as a result, Señor Frog's was born.
The chain began expanding across Mexico and to the Bahamas throughout the '90s and into the United States in 2005, and has continued growing since then. While Señor Frog's has grown a lot since its beginning, it has never forgotten its origins. Across Señor Frog's locations you will find variety in entertainment, food, decorations, and more, yet one thing is consistent: the party. No matter which location you visit, you are sure to be engulfed in a fun, festive atmosphere that is reminiscent of the energy of the original location.
Spring break came first, and Señor Frog's came soon after
The spring break we know and love today hasn't always been the warm-weathered break from school we are familiar with. What began as a way for swim teams up north to train in competition pools in the 1930s has turned into a staple respite for students with its own iconic culture (and equally iconic chains of themed restaurants).
Following the opening of the world's first Olympic-sized municipal pool in Fort Lauderdale in 1928, Colgate University's swim team was drawn to Florida to use the pool for practice. Other collegiate swim teams followed suit, turning the trip into an annual tradition. In 1960, the release of the film "Where the Boys Are" led to the even wider popularization of the already growing tradition of a spring trip to Florida. The film drew in hundreds of thousands of college students wanting to let loose and take a break from school, and so began the epic partying culture of spring break.
While spring break culture boomed in the '80s and '90s with the evolution of music and technology, Señor Frog's was building its vivacious brand and party reputation. As spring breakers began getting pushed out of Fort Lauderdale towards other cities in Florida and Mexico, Señor Frog's was expanding to other locations across Mexico. The combination of spring break culture, spring breakers in Mexico, and the already non-stop party at Señor Frog's led to the (fitting) association between spring break and Señor Frog's.
The restaurant has a non-stop party atmosphere throughout the year
Señor Frog's is known for its lively atmosphere and good vibes. It's the place "where the party never ends," according to its website. The restaurant started as a fun, high energy place, and the continuation of that spirit has been intentional through everything that is found at the establishment. One of the ways Señor Frog's keep the party going is with its decor. A combination of bright, festive, and eclectic decor keeps the energy up and patrons entertained. Goofy signs and bright colors are just some of the ways the decor contributes to the party atmosphere.
With food, plenty of drink options, live music (which can actually make you spend more in restaurants), and more, Señor Frog's ensures that its guests are fueled, amped up, and put in the perfect party scenario. The food gives guests energy to keep partying, drinks keep the vibes up, and live music and entertainment immerse guests in a high-energy atmosphere, all year long.
The energy of the cities that Señor Frog's locations are found in also contributes to the vivacity Señor Frog's is known for. Located in cities that thrive off of tourism and spring break, some of the year-round party atmosphere can be attributed to the local culture and the lively, partying patrons themselves.
Drinks that go the extra yard
While Señor Frog's itself may be well-known in the spring break world (and beyond), it couldn't have made its mark without the help of the yard. One of the most iconic items to come from the chain restaurant, the yard is the thirst-quenching embodiment of the wild partying that is highly suggested while at Señor Frog's.
The yard was introduced in 1990 by then-manager David Krouham, now the CEO of Grupo Anderson's (which owns Señor Frog's). Traditional yard glasses are tall, narrow, ale glasses that originated in England and got their namesake for their length of an actual yard (3 feet). Inspired by these glasses, Krouham worked to make them more practical for the party setting of Señor Frog's and, thus, the Señor Frog's yard was born.
The yard became a hit at Señor Frog's after its introduction, and has been instantly recognizable ever since. Today, the yards at Señor Frog's measure 16 inches and hold 28 ounces of whatever tropical drink you'd like. These colorful, enticing glasses have become a staple of Señor Frog's party culture, serving as an introduction to the endless fiesta.
The food can be hit or miss, but the energy is always high
Señor Frog's may be a restaurant, but there is a reason its energy is the selling point. The menus vary slightly between locations, but they all offer a mixed selection of Mexican and American cuisines. Many Facebook users think Señor Frog's is overpriced when it comes to food, with plenty saying they enjoyed the drinks and the energy of the restaurant more. One Facebook user claimed, "Drinks were good, but food was not. I think people mostly like it for the atmosphere and location."
Despite the mixed reviews when it comes to food, Señor Frog's still has high Tripadvisor ratings across multiple locations. With service and atmosphere categories typically out-scoring the rest, it's safe to say that even though patrons may not always be satisfied during meal time, the drinks and good ambiance at the restaurant make up for what it sometimes lacks in the food department.
While the food at Señor Frog's may not have the highest satisfaction rating, it does offer some food deals that may be appealing to those who want to party on a budget. The Frog's Pass offers a $24.99 fixed price ticket for one appetizer, entree, and drink at U.S. locations. You can also get a Frog's Pass for Señor Frog's locations in Mexico that will only cost you $19.99 and also includes cover. Some locations also offer an all-you-can-eat taco special for Taco Tuesday.
Fiesta without borders
The fiesta at Señor Frog's doesn't stop at man-made borders. The restaurant originated in Mexico, so it's not surprising that it's the country with the most Señor Frog's locations. You can find eight locations in five cities across Mexico. In 2005, the chain expanded its partying ways into the United States with its first international location opening in Myrtle Beach in 2005. Today, you can find over 15 locations across the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
While locations may vary in terms of size and the country they're in, they all have one thing in common: They are in prime spring break locations. From the warm beaches of the Bahamas to the theme park capital of the world, Orlando, all of the cities that boast a Señor Frog's location are likely to draw in crowds in March. With their strategic locations and party atmosphere, it's no surprise spring breakers are drawn to the fiesta without borders.
Waiters don't just bring you food, they bring the party, too
Waiters can be seen as the door keepers of mealtime, but at Señor Frog's, they also serve as your guide to the party. While there are many things that contribute to the high energy at Señor Frog's, it's important to note that the waiters play a large role in keeping guests happy, entertained, and ready to party.
Alongside bringing guests their food and drinks (which inherently makes people happier and fuels their energy), the waiters at Señor Frog's also work to keep the party going in other ways. Stage performances by waiters are a regular occurrence. They also lead interactive activities like the famous conga line and wild shot techniques. If you want to show your appreciation to the staff at Señor Frog's and thank them for their service (and performances), check out what this waitress has to say regarding tip amounts that will wow your servers.
Do's and don'ts for spring breakers visiting Señor Frog's
Do expect to conga. There are few things that scream party more than a conga line that earns you free (juice) shots. If spring breakers want to experience first-hand the fiesta that is Señor Frog's, they should definitely expect to hop in the line that parades through the restaurant.
Don't feel bad if you can't quite remember all of your time there. One of the main pastimes that occurs at Señor Frog's is drinking. With conga lines that result in shots and drinks in cups that are over a foot long, it's no surprise that people end up having a good time at Señor Frog's. Don't feel bad if your partying results in fuzzy memories the next day. Just remember that there isn't actually any cure for a hangover.
Do try a yard drink. As previously mentioned, one of the most iconic things you can get at Señor Frog's is a yard drink. Whether you're going to Señor Frog's to let loose, or you're looking to party all night long, ordering a yard is a great way to start your Señor Frog's adventure.
Don't take yourself too seriously. At Señor Frog's, the whole point is to have fun, meaning don't take yourself too seriously. There are plenty of crazy antics that might intimidate some guests, but for the sake of keeping the party going, let loose and enjoy the fiesta.
Lights, camera, dance
While Señor Frog's is technically a restaurant and bar, the fun it offer patrons goes beyond what's on the table. One of the most dynamic ways Señor Frog's keeps the party going is with live performances.
Sometimes there are bands, sometimes there are DJs, and sometimes, it's the guests who entertain with karaoke. Although not all locations have designated stages, those that don't make do by dancing and performing on bars and tables. Alongside these performances, Señor Frog's also has interactive activities for its guests. Whether they are getting balloon animal hats or playing games, restaurant patrons do not have a lack of entertainment.
With the atmosphere created by Señor Frog's, it can be hard for guests not to party. Loud music, colorful lights, and late closing times contribute to a vibrant, care-free atmosphere that begs patrons to stay and have a good time. The activities and entertainment Señor Frog's provides its patrons keeps the party going way past meal time.