The spring break we know and love today hasn't always been the warm-weathered break from school we are familiar with. What began as a way for swim teams up north to train in competition pools in the 1930s has turned into a staple respite for students with its own iconic culture (and equally iconic chains of themed restaurants).

Following the opening of the world's first Olympic-sized municipal pool in Fort Lauderdale in 1928, Colgate University's swim team was drawn to Florida to use the pool for practice. Other collegiate swim teams followed suit, turning the trip into an annual tradition. In 1960, the release of the film "Where the Boys Are" led to the even wider popularization of the already growing tradition of a spring trip to Florida. The film drew in hundreds of thousands of college students wanting to let loose and take a break from school, and so began the epic partying culture of spring break.

While spring break culture boomed in the '80s and '90s with the evolution of music and technology, Señor Frog's was building its vivacious brand and party reputation. As spring breakers began getting pushed out of Fort Lauderdale towards other cities in Florida and Mexico, Señor Frog's was expanding to other locations across Mexico. The combination of spring break culture, spring breakers in Mexico, and the already non-stop party at Señor Frog's led to the (fitting) association between spring break and Señor Frog's.