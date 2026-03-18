Chipotle's New Cilantro Lime Sauce Review: Put It On Everything, No Really
While other fast food and fast casual restaurants are endlessly introducing new items and side sauces at a super fast pace, for a long time Chipotle has taken a more casual approach. That era of slow and steady appeared to be over when the chain introduced its first new sauce in five years — the wickedly cool heated Adobo Ranch. Before we had time to digest how great it was, it was gone, and around came another newbie — the zesty, oily Red Chimichurri. That proved to be another winner, but it too apparently wasn't meant to last.
Now, in less than a year, Chipotle is rolling out another new sauce — Cilantro Lime — hoping the third time is also just as charming. In a statement, Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer noted, "Cilantro Lime Sauce delivers a whole new level of freshness using real ingredients and complements every entree and protein on our menu."
So, is Chipotle's new Cilantro Lime sauce totally boss or should it be tossed aside? The Takeout was able to take out this new green sauce for a taste test dive before it received its official green light for everyone to sample. Now all can be revealed in this saucy chew & review.
Methodology
In advance of its release at Chipotle locations, the chain invited me to try the new Cilantro Lime Sauce for a taste test. An order was placed on my behalf at a local Manhattan, New York, location, where I picked it up. The order included four cups of the new sauce, as well as a burrito with chicken, a steak salad, and a big bag of tortilla chips. In the best interest of freshness, I tasted the sauce at the location, in conjunction with the salad and chips. I then took it home for further testing with a re-warmed burrito. I taste tested the sauce along with another person for a second opinion.
This review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Chipotle, its past and present roster of sauces and add-ons, and my current experience with the new Cilantro Lime. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, texture, temperature, familiarity, originality, and whether ultimately I would order it again. Stay tuned dear readers, as the answers you seek are just below ...
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is Chipotle's Cilantro Lime Sauce
Cilantro Lime is a brand new sauce being introduced to Chipotle's menu. The chain describes it as, "featuring hand-chopped cilantro, lime, Mexican spices, sour cream, and roasted jalapeños, the creamy sauce adds bright, herb-forward flavor with balanced citrus and a subtle kick."
The sauce is also the first product developed by a culinary team member who got their start working in a Chipotle restaurant. That honor belongs to Culinary Analyst Danny Boyzo, who said, "There's something special about developing a menu item when you've spent years working behind the line." She added, "You understand how much intention goes into every ingredient and how small details in our kitchens shape the final result. Bringing that perspective into creating a sauce and seeing it served nationwide feels like a true full-circle moment."
Chipotle's Cilantro Lime was tested in markets like Los Angeles over the past year, and proved it was worthy enough to be called up for its major league debut. The sauce is made fresh daily, and served chilled.
Taste test: Chipotle's Cilantro Lime Sauce
I've had my fair share of the Chipotle sauces and dressings, but none as chill looking as this new Cilantro Lime Sauce. This sauce had a vibrant, almost glowing key lime hue to it. Examined more closely, the unspecified Mexican spices added a dash of minuscule black, red, and even green seasoning flecks to the sauce. I leaned in for a quick whiff, and it had a very rich smell that gave off a sense of warmth, even though the sauce is served chilled. I tilted the cup back and forth to get a sense of its form. Its quick movements indicated it was more of a liquidy dressing than a thick, pasty condiment.
The sauce exists to complement entrees, but to introduce myself to its flavor, I proceeded to taste it all by its lonesome, where it would hopefully reveal its true nature. I took a spoonful, and at first was lured in by its cool temperature. It was followed by a punchy, but not overly spicy blast of jalapeño. That one spoonful was a hit with my taste buds, and I immediately yearned for seconds to further explore this sauce's wonders. It started to give me guacamole salsa vibes, like the awesome one Herdez makes, yet avocado has no part in this sauce's DNA. The further I pressed on, the more I became impressed. It had so many tasty strengths, from its creamy coolness to its tangy bite with a hint of lime, and it was all accentuated by a nudge of spice that left my mouth rising for a standing ovation.
Chipotle's Cilantro Lime Sauce — pour or poor?
As a lonely sauce in a cup, Chipotle's take on Cilantro Lime proved its worth. But what happened when it soaked a Chipotle tortilla chip or was drizzled on top of an entree? I have even more good news to report.
When coating a chip, the saltiness and lime attributes of both were further heightened. They were a good match, but Chipotle's guacamole remains a better partner for this purpose. Drizzled all over my salad as well as over and in my burrito, it was still able to make some tasty noise, even competing with the seasoned elements like juicy cuts of beef and chicken, chunky tomato salsa, rice, and other fresh accoutrements. It added a lovely fresh zip to everything it touched. My salad was caked with a ton of guacamole, which I thought would throw off the power of the new sauce, but yet again, Cilantro Lime rose to the occasion, delivering delicious dividends again and again.
I reconvened later in the evening with some of my leftovers, including the now even more chilled sauce for a second taste testing foray. This encore presentation finally cemented what Chipotle's Cilantro Lime sauce reminded me of — ají verde, aka Peruvian green sauce. If you've ever had the pleasure, you're well aware it's one of the best sauces in the world. Chipotle's pseudo-version is not only a lovely homage, but also one of the best sauces it has ever offered. Let's make this a success people, so this limited-time offering can turn into an all-the-time offering.
How to buy and try Chipotle's Cilantro Lime Sauce
The new Cilantro Lime Sauce will be landing in participating U.S. and Canada locations of Chipotle starting Thursday, March 19. It will remain on menus for an unspecified limited time only. The sauce can be ordered anytime Chipotle is open, while supplies last.
Cilantro Lime Sauce can be ordered in one of three ways: in your entree as an add on, one the side, à la carte in a 4-ounce serving, or in a larger 8-ounce serving. Prices may vary per location, but the add-on to entree suggested price is $1, or $1.50 and $3 for the 4- and 8-ounce side sauces, respectively.
It can be ordered in-store through the assembly line or at the register. Advance orders for dine-in, delivery, and pick-up can be placed through Chipotle's app or website. In-store collection can take place within, or through the Chipotle drive-thru at some locations.
Chipotle's Cilantro Lime Sauce nutritional information
The Cilantro Lime Sauce is made up of these simple ingredients: cilantro, lime, Mexican spices, sour cream, and roasted jalapeños. According to a leaked photo of the packet on Reddit, those seasonings include salt, garlic, and roasted cumin. Like all Chipotle ingredients, it contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
One 4-ounce side serving contains 160 calories, 12 grams of total fat, 9 grams of saturated fat, 0 grams of trans fat, 50 milligrams of cholesterol, 610 milligrams of sodium, 6 grams of total carbohydrates, 1 gram of dietary fiber, 4 grams of total sugars, and 3 grams of protein. It also chips in 120 milligrams of calcium, 0.6 milligrams of iron, 170 milligrams of potassium, 170 micrograms of vitamin A, and 34 milligrams of vitamin C. The totals for the 2-ounce topping portion are half and double for the 8-ounce large side. For further nutritional and allergen information, please consult Chipotle's website.