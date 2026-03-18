Chipotle's New Cilantro Lime Sauce Review: Put It On Everything, No Really

While other fast food and fast casual restaurants are endlessly introducing new items and side sauces at a super fast pace, for a long time Chipotle has taken a more casual approach. That era of slow and steady appeared to be over when the chain introduced its first new sauce in five years — the wickedly cool heated Adobo Ranch. Before we had time to digest how great it was, it was gone, and around came another newbie — the zesty, oily Red Chimichurri. That proved to be another winner, but it too apparently wasn't meant to last.

Now, in less than a year, Chipotle is rolling out another new sauce — Cilantro Lime — hoping the third time is also just as charming. In a statement, Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer noted, "Cilantro Lime Sauce delivers a whole new level of freshness using real ingredients and complements every entree and protein on our menu."

So, is Chipotle's new Cilantro Lime sauce totally boss or should it be tossed aside? The Takeout was able to take out this new green sauce for a taste test dive before it received its official green light for everyone to sample. Now all can be revealed in this saucy chew & review.