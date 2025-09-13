Copycat Chipotle Sour Cream Is Easy To Make With Just A Bit Of Elbow Grease
Whether you believe Chipotle is a fast food restaurant, a casual dining place, or something else entirely, one thing is for sure: It has some dang tasty food. Part of what makes an eatery successful is the way it prepares and presents its ingredients, especially when every component is visible to the customer. Chipotle's uniquely creamy sour cream is a perfect example, and the good news is that it's easier to make that sauce-like sour cream than you might think. For this copycat recipe, all you need is a whisk and Daisy sour cream (which is the brand Chipotle reportedly uses).
The big thing about Chipotle's sour cream is the consistency. Unlike most sour cream, which has a texture similar to softened cream cheese, Chipotle's pours like a velvety ribbon and covers every bit of your burrito or bowl in tangy, rich goodness. Redditors who worked at Chipotle revealed that the chain gets its sour cream to that consistency in a simple way: by beating the large bags of sour cream until it's smooth. You can replicate this at home either by hand whisking if you want to up your arm day game or by using an electric mixer or stick blender if you want to skip the workout. Either way, just beat until it's the right consistency for you, and that's all there is to it.
How to use copycat Chipotle sour cream
This copycat sour cream is a winner precisely because of its thin texture, setting it apart from the thick, straight-from-the-tub consistency of your standard, store-bought product. You can easily drizzle it over anything you want, and it acts almost like a sauce. It's easy to mix in and gets into all those little nooks and crannies of a dish, giving you delightful sour cream taste in every bite. It also makes a great dunking sauce thanks to the thinness. Since you don't have to water your sour cream down to get this texture, you also don't have to worry about compromising taste.
We love using our copycat sour cream on homemade burrito bowls, but it's also great drizzled over nachos, quesadillas, taquitos, flautas, and enchiladas. Try tossing it with some purple cabbage, red onion, and lime juice for a quick fish taco slaw, or give your buffalo chicken wing dipping sauce extra zing by using this sour cream as the base for classic blue cheese dressing or copycat Chipotle adobo ranch. This is an unbelievably simple yet high-impact hack to have in your arsenal, so go forth, grab that whisk, and enjoy as much Chipotle-style sour cream as you want.