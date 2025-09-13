Copycat Chipotle Sour Cream Is Easy To Make With Just A Bit Of Elbow Grease

Whether you believe Chipotle is a fast food restaurant, a casual dining place, or something else entirely, one thing is for sure: It has some dang tasty food. Part of what makes an eatery successful is the way it prepares and presents its ingredients, especially when every component is visible to the customer. Chipotle's uniquely creamy sour cream is a perfect example, and the good news is that it's easier to make that sauce-like sour cream than you might think. For this copycat recipe, all you need is a whisk and Daisy sour cream (which is the brand Chipotle reportedly uses).

The big thing about Chipotle's sour cream is the consistency. Unlike most sour cream, which has a texture similar to softened cream cheese, Chipotle's pours like a velvety ribbon and covers every bit of your burrito or bowl in tangy, rich goodness. Redditors who worked at Chipotle revealed that the chain gets its sour cream to that consistency in a simple way: by beating the large bags of sour cream until it's smooth. You can replicate this at home either by hand whisking if you want to up your arm day game or by using an electric mixer or stick blender if you want to skip the workout. Either way, just beat until it's the right consistency for you, and that's all there is to it.