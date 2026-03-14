When You Do (And Don't) Need To Pat Canned Peaches Dry For Baking

If you're like me and struggle with pitting fresh peaches without tearing apart the fruit, canned peaches are probably sitting in your pantry waiting for their debut in your next summery confection. While some purists believe that only fresh produce should be used in baked goods, you absolutely can use canned peaches for a phenomenal cobbler and various other desserts. However, because they spend so much time languishing in syrupy moisture, chef Megan Garrelts of Rye and Cornflower Baked Goods indicated that people should consider patting them dry before using them — sometimes.

"In recipes like cakes, muffins, or quick breads, excess syrup can thin the batter and lead to soggy spots or affect how the baked good rises," Garrelts said. "For those recipes, draining or patting the peaches dry helps maintain the proper structure." Too much moisture can likewise spell trouble for tarts and puff pastry-style desserts. Yet, occasionally, that supplemental syrupy goodness can be used to your advantage.

"In pies, cobblers, or crisps, the syrup and juices are often part of the filling; helping create the saucy texture that develops as the dessert bakes," Garrelts said. "In these cases, draining lightly is usually enough, and the extra liquid can actually enhance the final dish." If you're having trouble determining whether to pat canned peaches dry or not, Garrelts offered a pragmatic guideline to follow. "General rule would be to drain canned peaches first, then decide whether to pat them dry based on how much moisture the recipe can handle."