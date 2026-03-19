Sour Cream Belongs In Your Next Batch Of Brownies. Here's Why (And How Much To Add)

You may be an experienced baker and already know sour cream belongs in baked goods, but if not, rest assured sour cream is the ingredient that can upgrade your apple pie, it's Martha Stewart's magic addition for banana bread, and adds delicious tang to Jiffy cornbread; among other applications. According to Lynne Just, consumer test manager for Hamilton Beach Brands, sour cream is going to level up your next batch of brownies from everyday treat to a memorable dessert.

"I use full fat sour cream as a substitute for eggs in my brownies when I want a rich, moist, fudgy brownie," Just tells us. "It tends to temper the sweetness while adding a very slight tang to the flavor." That tang, courtesy of the acidic content of sour cream, is one of the key reasons why bakers add it to their desserts. Sour cream also has a considerable fat content (8 ounces pack a whopping 45 grams of fat) which results in a satiny texture, but its chief appeal is its moisture content. Sour cream won't thin your batter the same way as milk, so you get a dense but delicious brownie.

If fat content is a concern, Just says you can use low-fat sour cream instead. "Add it in with all of the other ingredients and mix until just combined," she notes. However, when it comes to substitution, Just says that swapping the eggs for sour cream will deliver the best results. "Some recipes suggest using it in place of the oil, but I prefer using sour cream in place of the eggs as it keeps the brownies rich and fudgy," she explains.