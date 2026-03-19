The Absolute Best Type Of Peach To Use For Cobblers
Peach cobbler is basically edible sunshine, a dessert so good that even a sloppy chef can get it right. There's no way to dim the delight you'll get from a bright burst of peach mixed with sweet crumble crunch and velvety vanilla ice cream – you can only make it better. Some people use store-bought cinnamon rolls to amp up the flavors in this summery dish, but all you really have to do to make a stand-out peach cobbler is choose the right peaches. In an interview with The Takeout, chef Megan Garrelts of Rye and Cornflower Baked Goods in Kansas gave us the secret to finding the best fruit for the job: Use fresh instead of canned if possible, and find peaches that are full of flavor by choosing local produce that's in season.
"I almost always lean toward fresh peaches, especially when you can buy them from a local farmer," Garrelts said. "Because the flavor of peaches can change from season to season, working with fresh fruit allows you to taste and balance the filling so the cobbler highlights the natural character of the peaches."
There are more than 300 varieties of peaches grown in the United States alone, and each will add a different flavor and color to your cobbler; ranging from sweet to tart, light yellow to golden-red. Garrelts said she likes to use the tart varieties. "A little acidity helps balance the sweetness of the cobbler and allows me to adjust the sugar myself rather than relying entirely on the natural sweetness of the fruit," she said.
Are canned peaches ever a good option for peach cobbler?
Yes, you can use canned peaches in a peach cobbler, and you don't have to do too much extra preparation to make it happen. Garrelts explained the canned version is a great choice when you don't have access to fresh peaches or when you're crunched for time and peeling fresh fruit feels daunting. "Overall, canned peaches are very forgiving and adaptable. With a few small adjustments to sugar and thickener, they can still make a delicious, well-balanced cobbler," Garrelts said. "They're already peeled, softened, and packed in syrup or juice, which makes them a convenient option when fresh peaches aren't available."
Note the type of syrup (heavy or light) your peaches are canned in before you add them to the cobbler. Garrelts said you'll have to change the amount of cornstarch you add to the recipe depending on the thickness of the syrup in the can. "If the syrup is very thick or plentiful, you may need slightly more thickener to ensure the filling sets properly as it bakes and doesn't turn out too runny," she explained.
Other types of fruit can help to add a more complex flavor profile to cobblers to create a little more interest in the dessert. Garrelts suggests choosing naturally tart berries like raspberries, blackberries, and raspberries if you want to branch out from using just canned peaches. "When doing this, simply adjust the sugar in your recipe to balance the sweetness of both the peaches and the added fruit," she said. Just like the peaches, make sure you're picking out berries that are ripe.