The Absolute Best Type Of Peach To Use For Cobblers

Peach cobbler is basically edible sunshine, a dessert so good that even a sloppy chef can get it right. There's no way to dim the delight you'll get from a bright burst of peach mixed with sweet crumble crunch and velvety vanilla ice cream – you can only make it better. Some people use store-bought cinnamon rolls to amp up the flavors in this summery dish, but all you really have to do to make a stand-out peach cobbler is choose the right peaches. In an interview with The Takeout, chef Megan Garrelts of Rye and Cornflower Baked Goods in Kansas gave us the secret to finding the best fruit for the job: Use fresh instead of canned if possible, and find peaches that are full of flavor by choosing local produce that's in season.

"I almost always lean toward fresh peaches, especially when you can buy them from a local farmer," Garrelts said. "Because the flavor of peaches can change from season to season, working with fresh fruit allows you to taste and balance the filling so the cobbler highlights the natural character of the peaches."

There are more than 300 varieties of peaches grown in the United States alone, and each will add a different flavor and color to your cobbler; ranging from sweet to tart, light yellow to golden-red. Garrelts said she likes to use the tart varieties. "A little acidity helps balance the sweetness of the cobbler and allows me to adjust the sugar myself rather than relying entirely on the natural sweetness of the fruit," she said.