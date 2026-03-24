11 Best Places To Find Chicago-Style Pizza Outside The Windy City

If the question of which beautiful mind really invented the deep dish has been driving you batty, you aren't alone. Along with the histories of many of the foods Chicago is famous for, such as the popular Italian beef sandwich, there is some debate as to who exactly should receive credit for this invention. Some believe that the first owner of the Pizzeria Uno restaurant, Ike Sewell, first baked this type of pie back in 1943. Others believe that it was actually Ric Riccardo, the man who ended up purchasing the spot and eventually partnering with Sewell later on in 1944.

Regardless of who first created this well-liked dish, it's clear that this type of pizza has won the hearts of many visitors and Chicago locals alike. In 2024, Pequod's Pizza, a popular restaurant in Chicago for the dish, even topped the charts for the best 100 restaurants in the U.S. There's only one problem with this delightful and filling dish, however. Getting your hands on a slice authentic to the Chicago style when you're not in Chicago can be a bit of a troubling endeavor. Those with cravings are often disappointed by local restaurants that may serve pizzas which claim to be created Chicago-style, but that vastly differ in flavor. If you are one of these people, then you have come to the right place for pointers on finding that genuine craving-satisfying flavor of a true Chicago-style deep dish.