11 Best Places To Find Chicago-Style Pizza Outside The Windy City
If the question of which beautiful mind really invented the deep dish has been driving you batty, you aren't alone. Along with the histories of many of the foods Chicago is famous for, such as the popular Italian beef sandwich, there is some debate as to who exactly should receive credit for this invention. Some believe that the first owner of the Pizzeria Uno restaurant, Ike Sewell, first baked this type of pie back in 1943. Others believe that it was actually Ric Riccardo, the man who ended up purchasing the spot and eventually partnering with Sewell later on in 1944.
Regardless of who first created this well-liked dish, it's clear that this type of pizza has won the hearts of many visitors and Chicago locals alike. In 2024, Pequod's Pizza, a popular restaurant in Chicago for the dish, even topped the charts for the best 100 restaurants in the U.S. There's only one problem with this delightful and filling dish, however. Getting your hands on a slice authentic to the Chicago style when you're not in Chicago can be a bit of a troubling endeavor. Those with cravings are often disappointed by local restaurants that may serve pizzas which claim to be created Chicago-style, but that vastly differ in flavor. If you are one of these people, then you have come to the right place for pointers on finding that genuine craving-satisfying flavor of a true Chicago-style deep dish.
Uncle Jerry's Pizza
This family-owned restaurant is on the newer side, having opened in 2021, but don't let that fool you. The owner, Jerry, is a former Chicago native who has spent over 20 years studying the art of the Chicago-style deep dish as a personal passion project. When his family moved to Cary, Illinois, he was less than impressed by the options for an authentic deep-dish. Doubling down on his efforts by constantly improving his recipe over the years eventually led to him opening his own restaurant.
The Chicago-style deep dish now sold at Uncle Jerry's Pizza is a truly unique product. Although from a bird's-eye view it appears like a regular deep-dish pizza, fermenting the pizza dough, adding spices to the crust, and the use of Bacio cheese prove otherwise. Redditors suggest that those near and far are fans of the spot, some mentioning that even if there's a bit of travel time involved, it's well worth the trip. Other reviews mention that Jerry truly knows what he's doing, with even those from the deep-dish homeland itself mentioning the journey is worth it for this pie.
(224) 888-8663
133 W Main St, Cary, IL 60013
312 Pizza
Started by a family of Chicago transplants, 312 Pizza aims to satisfy the cravings of those seeking genuine Chicago-style pizza in the Nashville area. When the pair first relocated, owners Aras Alexander and Kimberly Wolf were pointed in the direction of a popular pizza chain restaurant when asking their realtor for pizza suggestions. It was in this moment that the pair realized there was a gap in the market. Two years later, the family opened their doors to the community for the first time, using the family recipes that had been passed down for generations.
Reviews consistently mention the pizza specifically as one of the best options to satisfy a craving for a true Chicagoland pie. Reviews also mention that one of the highlights of this restaurant is that pizza can be ordered by the slice, a big perk when eating a dish so filling. Lastly, a more unique perk of the restaurant is that it offers a separate vegan menu, with great reviews for the vegan deep dish specifically. Overall, this seems to be a spot that you won't want to miss out on if you ever find yourself with a Chicago-style hankering in the Nashville area.
(615) 730-7888
371 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Even if you're familiar with the 12 best pizzerias in San Francisco, you may not have heard of Zachary's Chicago Pizza. What originally started as a 900-square-foot restaurant in 1983 has now grown to six locations across the city, with over 225 pizza awards. A nice touch here is that when the founders of the restaurant, Zach and Barbara, decided to retire, they sold it to the crew. Even though the original owners no longer run the joint, it's a lovely touch that the legacy will continue with crew members who remain passionate about the eatery.
The reviews mention that Zachary's is the place to go in the San Francisco area if you want to be served the real deal for Chicago-style, with several mentions of the spinach and mushroom pizza as a must-try. One Redditor even mentions now that they've moved back to Chicago, they've realized that Zachary's bests most offerings in Chicagoland, the birthplace of the deep dish.
Another Redditor who claims to have worked at the restaurant has also chimed in with a recommendation for getting your pizza just right. If you order a pizza with pesto as a topping, ask for it to be on the inside of the pizza. This way, the pesto has fewer chances of burning, and will mix with the cheese, a plan that ends with you being served a top-notch pie.
Multiple locations
Carmines Pie House
Carmine's Pie House is a restaurant found in Jacksonville, Florida, with a whole lot of character. When you walk inside, you are met with knick-knacks, murals, neon signs, and even things hanging from the ceiling like a bird cage. Even with the unique décor, though, the joint seems to be best known for its Chicago-style pizza. Ranked number two out of 25 top-rated Chicago-style spots in the U.S by a popular publication in 2024, it's clear that the spot is a popular option in the area. With such a high rating, it's no wonder that the restaurant sells approximately 500 to 600 pizzas a week.
Based on the reviews for Carmines, it seems the Chicago-style deep dish is a true customer favorite, with some mentioning that it's even their favorite they've tried in the U.S. The reasons for this devotion are clear, with mentions of the crust being deliciously crispy, the sauce being flavorful, and satisfying amounts of cheese added to your pie.
An added bonus is that Carmines is also popular for the seven types of Mac and Cheese offered on its menu. If you're feeling ravenous, or the impossible has happened and this hearty dish hasn't filled you to the brim, the Lobster Mac n Cheese appears to be a well-loved option.
(904) 387-1400
2677 Forbes St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Meister's Bar
The story of Meister's Bar in Columbus, Ohio, begins with a cousin partnership between Matt and Todd Meister. The cousins had been working in bartending in the area for about 15 years and decided to finally take the leap by opening their very own bar in 2010. Since that day, Meister's has grown in popularity for their authentic Chicago-style pizzas, becoming the bustling sports bar that it is today. With dollar bills lining the walls and a German stein on its flagpole, the restaurant aims to embody the dive bar vibe.
Despite the sports bar's pleasant and welcoming atmosphere, and its many activities for visitors (dart boards, pool, and even a jukebox), people seem to mainly flock to the space for the Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. The sauce is mentioned to have a sweet flavoring, with a dash of spice in the recipe, without being stingy on the cheese. Some even mention that they've tried the greats of Chicagoland, but this pizza rivals even theirs, with some mentions of it actually even being a step up for flavor.
facebook.com/pages/Meisters-Bar/110587559032325
(614) 481-3051
1168 Chambers Rd, Columbus, OH 43212
Emmett's
Opened by a former Chicago local, Emmett's in New York, New York, aims to fill a gap that he noticed when first arriving in New York, making true Chicago-style pizza much easier to find in the city. If you've also read about the best Italian beef sandwiches in the U.S., then it might not be a surprise to you that this restaurant has also made the list for Chicago-style pizza. With a 72-hour fermentation period for the dough, a blend of cheeses, and a slower baking process than average, this pie is certainly unique.
It seems that even with it being located in New York, the city that thrives (understandably) on New York-style pizza, Emmett's has developed a following dedicated to the Chicago-style. Many of the reviews mention that the pizza is reminiscent of the exact type of slice they would find within Chicago, enjoying a piece of the windy city over 700 miles away. Those who have tried the famous deep dish mention that its sauce is just the right amount of tangy with sweetness, with each bite being filled with flavor.
(917) 639-3571
50 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012
Wig and Pen
If, when you first read the name Wig and Pen, you thought that it sounded a lot like a lawyer's office, you would be right. The name for this pub was influenced by the original club of the same name, which operated in London, England. First opened in 1993 by owner Richard Querrey in Iowa City, Iowa, Wig and Pen has won multiple awards over the years, including Press Citizen Readers' Choice Awards for best pizza in 2025.
Now, you might be doing a double-take at a British-inspired pub included on a list of the best Chicago-style pizza joints, but several websites have mentioned Wig and Pen as a true top contender. On the reviews front, there seem to be many happy customers who have been won over by the Chicago-style pizza. Some are so dedicated to Wig and Pen that they have even been visiting the restaurant for over ten years. A couple of reviews mention the crust specifically as a highlight, with one venturing to guess that it's the garlic butter they use, which makes it such a stand-out.
Multiple locations
Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille
Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille aims to be the local hangout spot for those who want to kick back with some comfort food and watch whatever game is playing that day. With two locations found in Georgia that feature comfortable lounge seating options, and over 200 televisions hanging on its walls, it certainly seems to fit the part. The owner, Vic Comastro, has owned several Chicago restaurants previously, where he was able to elevate his Chicago-style pizza-making skills into what they are today. A plus is that if you are pining for all the Chicago-style flavors, not just the pizza, the eatery also offers some other Windy City favorites. Notably, both the Italian beef and Vienna hot dog are featured on the menu.
The reviews mention that the deep dish does not disappoint, with the crust, sauce, and cheese ratios being proportions just right. Many also note that the spot has managed to create a nearly spot-on texture of the pizza found back in the windy city, which is high praise. One reviewer even noted that they had just been in Chicago the month prior, and that when comparing the restaurant, they executed the dish even better. With another mentioning that even their hotel sent them to the spot as a recommendation, it's clear that this eatery has earned a reputation for its Chicago-style pizza.
Multiple Locations
Bourbon House Pizza
When Mary Brandstetter, a Chicagoland native, moved to Kentucky and realized how minuscule the options were for the pizza that she'd thought of so fondly in her home state, she knew what she had to do. Eventually, Bourbon House Pizza was created, bringing with it access to the true delight that is a well-made Chicago-style deep-dish pizza for those in Kentucky. The restaurant has been well-received, even being voted as the best pizzeria in northern Kentucky and Cincinnati in 2019, and as a runner-up for the same category in 2020.
When looking at the reviews, they agree with the sentiment. They mention that the sauce is said to be packed with flavor and has just the right amount of tomato chunks. The crust is said to hold up to the test, remaining firm when the slice is picked up, even with the generous heaping of toppings. You can, of course, still use a knife and fork if you're set on it, but with a pizza like this, you certainly don't have to. Overall, many customers mention wanting to return for another round of pizza soon, a sign that Bourbon House Pizza is winning over the hearts of Chicago-style cravers throughout Kentucky.
Multiple locations
Ach-N-Lou's Pizza Pub
Open since 1977, Ach-N-Lou's Pizza Pub in Aurora, Illinois, seems to be the go-to spot in the area for satisfying a Chicago-style pizza craving. If you're one of those people who have a favorite gaming food, then this pub is made for you, as it features a section of arcade-style games next to the seating area. The restaurant also features a pretty large seating area compared to some others on the list, boasting a capacity for about 180 visitors at a time. It sells several other styles of pizza other than Chicago-style deep dish, and also offers frozen pizzas for those who prefer to cook their own.
As for the deep-dish Chicago-style pizza, the reviews mention that one should expect a genuine Chicago-style deep dish experience, as this is no dupe for the real thing. The crust, which is often the make-or-break on a Chicago-style deep dish, is referred to as having the perfect crunch, with a buttery flavor. For the cheese-lovers out there, the restaurant is also said to be generous with the cheese portions, a bonus.
(630) 898-2626
1592 N Farnsworth Ave, Aurora, IL 60505
Mr. G's Chicago Style Pizza
Although when visiting Missouri, you might be more expecting to eat a St. Louis-style thin-crust pizza, never fear, as your Chicago-style craving won't go unanswered. Mr. G's Chicago-style pizza has been coming to the rescue for cravings for Chicagoland authentic pizza for over 20 years in the city of Branson. With Branson typically considered a tourist town in part due to its positioning near the Ozark Mountains, it's nice to know you can still find a little slice of comfort food in the downtown area.
Redditors mention that Mr. G's is the closest to the deep dishes found in the homeland of the deep dish. With plentiful toppings, a pleasantly crunchy crust, and a flavor that is mentioned to be reminiscent of the flavors Chicago natives grew up enjoying, this joint is unlikely to disappoint. A nice touch is that reviews reference that there is a frozen mug offered with every beer, which keeps the drink refreshing.
(417) 335-8156
202 1/2 North Commercial St, Branson, MO 65616
Methodology
With all the incredible Chicago-style pizza offerings out there, you can imagine that we had our work cut out for us when choosing the top spots for the dish. Finding Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas that held up when compared with a slice from the homeland was a task that wasn't taken lightly. In the end, this list was narrowed down by consistent mentions of authenticity in the reviews to the true Chicago-style deep dish. Even if deep dish is not the pizza of choice for most Chicagoans, they still know the product best. Consistent positive reviews in general were also required, along with mentions on different social media platforms.