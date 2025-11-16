The Best Italian Beef Sandwiches In The U.S. (And Only Five Of Them Are In Chicago)
Italian beef sandwiches have been part of Chicago's food culture since the 1920s. While passionate debates are still held today over who exactly invented the sandwich, the idea likely spawned from Italian settlers who, upon purchasing tougher yet less expensive cuts of meat, would roast them slowly in the meat drippings, eventually piling the meat on Italian bread.
The sandwich is traditionally garnished with a combination of fermented vegetables called giardiniera, which may be offered with different spice levels depending on the restaurant. Each eatery often has its own secret twist on the recipe, but some of the more common ingredients are celery, carrots, and peppers. Eventually, some started adding cheese (usually provolone) to the Italian beef, though this is often met with shock and horror by those vehemently loyal to the legacy of the sandwich.
With so many opinions on how this sandwich should be enjoyed and what ingredients should be included, choosing only 12 spots to feature in this list was a challenge. For those interested, the "Methodology" slide at the end of the article explains the process used to choose the eateries. As expected, many of the spots listed are found in Chicago — the motherland of the Italian beef and other famous eats – or within the greater Chicago area. But it may surprise you to find that not all of the best Italian beef spots in the U.S. are located in the Windy City.
Buona Beef
This family-run business has been around for nearly half a century, first opening its doors in Chicago, Illinois, in 1981. What started with Joe Buonavolanto and his wife taking out a second mortgage on their home to open their first store has grown into a franchise with 26 locations over 40 years later. At the time, the pair were hoping that their sons would join the business. They have gotten their wish and more, with three generations of the family engrossed in the business.
Buona Beef attributes its success to having a consistent product, which is created the same way today as it was on opening day so long ago. The restaurant slow-cooks top sirloin beef for approximately six hours, using the beef drippings created during the cooking process to make its signature gravy (or au jus). For toppings, you can choose from hot giardiniera, sweet peppers, or cheese. Reviewers praise the combination of the crusty bread and the beef's seasoning. Its longevity and stellar product have made Buona Beef an award-winning name known for satisfying Italian beef cravings.
Al's #1 Italian Beef
The history of Al's #1 Italian Beef is one of perseverance and innovation. The OG beef stand started as a front for a gambling den in 1938, and eventually became so bustling that the family shut down its bookie operations to run the store as a legitimate business in Chicago. It moved to its current location in 1963. Today, Al's Beef goes out of its way to create a unique product using top sirloin as its cut of choice. The restaurant prides itself on successfully maintaining a reliable product for over 80 years, an impressive feat.
Al's Beef uses its own giardiniera recipe, made only with chopped celery. The celery is mixed with a dash of super-secret spices and then left in oil to ferment for several days. The resulting giardiniera is spicy, though Al's also offers toppings of sweet peppers and different cheese options. These touches, along with Al's super-secret spice mixture used when the beef is cooking, are what truly separate Al's beef from the rest. Reviews mention that both the regular Italian beef and Big Beef Sandwich live up to expectations, saying the bread holds until the end of the meal, even when soaked with gravy. Unsurprisingly, Al's has won several awards for its food, even being mentioned as a top spot for an Italian beef by many news channels, a clear sign of the restaurant's enduring legacy.
Bada Boom Beef
"Slow food fast" is the slogan on the website of this newer addition to the Italian beef game, which opened in Chicago in 2023. This restaurant was the culmination of the owner's desire for his children to have a place where they could relax and enjoy unprocessed, delicious food. The atmosphere clearly reflects this — the restaurant features a small section of slot machines, as well as some alcoholic beverages for patrons to truly kick back and relax with.
Bada Boom Beef carefully selects all of its ingredients, including those for its Italian beef sandwich. As with the other eateries on this list, the beef is roasted and sliced at the restaurant, and a signature gravy is then created from the drippings. Here, different cheese selections are offered than in other eateries; the most notable is habanero ghost jack cheese, a unique alternative. Reviewers mention enjoying the options of hot and mild giardiniera, along with sweet peppers, with the additional chance to purchase jars of the garnish to bring home. The Italian beef is a highly-rated menu item, with some even pitting it against Portillo's.
Portillo's
Though it's now considered a legendary eatery for both hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, Portillo's began as a quiet Chicago hot dog stand named The Dog House in 1963. Aptly named, the owners were certainly on thin ice during opening, as they had little knowledge or finances to support the business. In this story, though, the underdog comes out on top. By 2014, one of Portillo's central locations was racking up about $17 million in annual sales.
Among Portillo's expansive menu items are unconventional offerings like the Italiano bowl (a copy-paste of the concept of a burrito bowl, applied to an Italian beef), but never fear — the restaurant still has the sandwich that started it all. The restaurant, widely known for its Italian beef sandwiches, has earned several awards over the years and is consistently pitted against the other top contenders in the industry (such as Al's Beef) by food critics. This constant recognition, combined with a confidential gravy recipe, is a combination that's sure to leave Italian beef lovers satisfied. Reviews often rave about the sandwich, mentioning that it is well-seasoned and filling.
Mr. Beef
Though the original inspiration for the TV show "The Bear," which follows the trials and tribulations of an Italian beef sandwich shop, Mr. Beef was popular in Chicago for its Italian beef sandwiches long before the series aired and spread the word about the sandwich. Originally opened in 1979 by Joe Zucchero, the restaurant is now run by his son, Chris Zucchero, who spent countless hours as a young boy working in the shop. He's kept things largely the same since his father's death, and some staff members have been around for over 36 years.
According to Chris, if a customer were to order a basic beef sandwich at this restaurant, it would be loaded with meat and peppers, with both ends dipped. The sweet peppers offered are boiled green peppers, and Mr. Beef makes its own giardiniera in-house. The recipe for the giardiniera and its long-appreciated au jus spices may be a mystery, but reviews offer resounding approval for the finished sandwich. A few reviews recommend getting the au jus on the side to make sure the bread holds up.
Pop's Italian Beef & Sausage
Though this store appears to have had a fairly chaotic beginning, it is now rated among the top five Italian beef spots in the greater Chicago area. Pop's Italian Beef & Sausage opened in 1980 in Palos Heights, Illinois, when Frank Radochonski decided to dedicate his life to his passion for Italian beef sandwiches. With an improperly fitted hood for the grill and thick smoke filling the eatery on opening day, Frank couldn't even see the people he was serving, let alone the future of his store. What started as a single store owned by a beef enthusiast has now become a franchised business with 16 locations.
Unlike some other eateries on this list, Pop's cooks and serves its beef on the same day, even beginning the process at 5 a.m. or earlier. It has all the usual suspects for toppings, but offers both mild and spicy giardinera, along with some less common options like grilled onions and pepperoncini. Also on the menu are both a super beef (the same Italian beef sandwich patrons love, only on 9-inch bread instead of 6-inch) and a baby beef (using 4-inch bread). Reviews mention the eatery as a preferred local spot when craving Italian beef.
Don Walker's Sandwich Centre
What's nice about Don Walker's is that it seems to have a small-town vibe, a breath of fresh air for those in Illinois who aren't fans of going to crowded restaurants in overpopulated areas like Chicago. Inside the eatery, a recipe that has stood the test of time and decor that looks to be taken straight from a 50's diner await patrons. First opened in the early 1960s in Aurora, Illinois, this spot has been known for its best-selling item ever since: the Italian beef sandwich.
The restaurant, owned by the Procopos, is quite secretive about what goes into the family recipe for Italian beef, though a member of the family has confirmed that a special ingredient gives it a "pop and a kick" (via Chicago Tribune). All your typical toppings and optional mozzarella cheese are offered within the eatery. Many locals swear by the restaurant thanks to its alluring combination of heavy portion sizes and easy-on-the-wallet pricing.
Bobbi's Italian Beef
Bobbi's Italian Beef takes pride in bringing authentic Italian beef sandwiches to Brooklyn, New York. Opened in 2022, the owner, Jason Lux, aims to please the palates of those loyal to Chicago-style sandwiches and rookie patrons alike. He goes as far as custom-ordering hearty, crusty bread from a bakery down the street.
The process of preparing the top round takes up to four days from start to finish; Lux's dedication to serving authentic Chicago taste is tried and true. The spot makes its own spicy giardiniera and offers the usual sweet peppers. A word to the wise: Though the reviews emphasise the sandwich's delicious taste, some do mention that the giardiniera was spicier than expected, so the spice-sensitive may want to tread carefully. There is optional cheese to choose from, with common options like provolone alongside the less popular yellow cheddar. Since opening, the restaurant has garnered much praise from several different media outlets.
Scatchell's Beef & Pizza
Originally opened as a stand in 1953 by Eddie and Stubby Scatchell, the Cicero storefront was later opened in 1967 once Scatchell's had grown in popularity. Eventually, the Scatchell family sold the restaurant to Barry Reggi, who has owned it to date. But although the owners have changed, the popular family recipe has remained the same. Like other Italian beef shops with humble beginnings, such as Mr. Beef, Scatchell's believes that maintaining a reliable product is what truly captures the heart of its customers.
The eatery's success is credited to its unchanged Italian beef recipe and its ability to combine the perfect amount of each ingredient into a savory sandwich medley. Sweet peppers or hot giardiniera are offered, and many reviews mention that the giardiniera is heavy on the celery, that the sandwich comes stuffed to the brim with a generous amount of meat, and that the bread holds together perfectly until the very last bite. Overall, the general consensus seems to be that Scatchell's is beloved by Italian beef lovers. It's even been credited by Chicago news outlets as one of the top five spots to snag an Italian beef.
Emmett's
This New York City restaurant was founded in 2013 when Emmett Burke, a former Chicago resident, moved to the area and noticed a gap in the market. The original idea for Emmett's was a Chicago-style pizza place, but he's since brought other famous Chicago menu items to the city. Today, the menu is constructed with Chicago-style foodies in mind and features several state-famous dishes, including both Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches.
The restaurant believes that using top-notch ingredients is what keeps customers flocking back for its food, including the Italian beef sandwiches. Locals with Italian beef cravings seem to agree. Burke believes it is the bread that makes or breaks an Italian beef sandwich, as it needs to hold up under the confrontation of wet gravy. This is why he opts to use Turano French bread (a bakery that many top Italian beef restaurants also get their bread from in Chicago). The menu offers spicy giardiniera and mozzarella cheese as toppings, but unfortunately, no sweet peppers.
Chicago Mike's Beef and Hot Dogs
First opened in 1998 in Centennial, Colorado, Chicago Mike's aims to bring "Chicago's style to the Mile High" as per its store motto. According to reviews, the restaurant hits all the pressure points of hungry customers: great food, reasonable cost, and fabulous customer service. The Italian beef sandwich specifically has received glowing reviews, which describe it as a blast of Chicago's authentic flavor and a true fix for even the cravings of Chicago natives in the area.
Along with the regular toppings, such as giardiniera (both mild and hot are available) and sweet peppers, there are some notable options for additional toppings, like grilled onions and jalapeño peppers. The eatery also offers a Taste of Chicago Special, which includes both the Italian beef and the Chicago-style hot dog, for those having trouble deciding which craving to satisfy.
Culinary Delights
Located in Natick, Massachusetts, this restaurant was opened in 2003 by chef Alex Palterman with the express intent of becoming a comfort food go-to. It may surprise many to find a Chicago staple within the confines of a Latvian food-focused shop. However, through the brief partnership of a former Chicago local, the Italian beef sandwich and other Chicago-style foods have found their way to the permanent menu.
Culinary Delights has now become the local go-to spot for those with a hankering for Italian beef sandwiches. It's even praised highly by those who have eaten the sandwich in the Windy City, who say it's just like the ones back in Chicago. The restaurant also offers an item called The Overload for the extra hungry — it's a 10-inch Italian beef sandwich loaded up with ½ pound of beef. Italian beef purists, beware: The Overload does come with provolone cheese, unlike the regular. It's a great option for those who just can't get enough of the hearty sandwich.
Methodology
As one can imagine, it was an ordeal to select the top Italian beef sandwiches from the countless options — especially considering that in Chicago, it seems like a restaurant offering the famous sandwich lies in wait for hungry patrons on every corner. This list, however, was carefully chosen through a combination of factors such as high ratings, consistent mentions in other articles listing top-rated Italian beef places, and final product authenticity. Yes, to make the cut for the list, the sandwiches offered had to opt for authenticity over recipe changes, keeping in line with the Italian sandwich of the past.
For example, stores that automatically put cheese on the sandwich weren't included on the list. However, those who offered cheese as an option weren't barred. Nothing against cheese, but the oozy goodness of a slice of cheese just isn't considered authentic on a true Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich. Now, saying that, places like Portillo's, whose menu has strayed from the path of Italian beefy justice to offer completely untraditional twists, were still included. This is because the authentic Italian beef is still on the menu and readily available to customers.