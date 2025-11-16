The Best Italian Beef Sandwiches In The U.S. (And Only Five Of Them Are In Chicago)

Italian beef sandwiches have been part of Chicago's food culture since the 1920s. While passionate debates are still held today over who exactly invented the sandwich, the idea likely spawned from Italian settlers who, upon purchasing tougher yet less expensive cuts of meat, would roast them slowly in the meat drippings, eventually piling the meat on Italian bread.

The sandwich is traditionally garnished with a combination of fermented vegetables called giardiniera, which may be offered with different spice levels depending on the restaurant. Each eatery often has its own secret twist on the recipe, but some of the more common ingredients are celery, carrots, and peppers. Eventually, some started adding cheese (usually provolone) to the Italian beef, though this is often met with shock and horror by those vehemently loyal to the legacy of the sandwich.

With so many opinions on how this sandwich should be enjoyed and what ingredients should be included, choosing only 12 spots to feature in this list was a challenge. For those interested, the "Methodology" slide at the end of the article explains the process used to choose the eateries. As expected, many of the spots listed are found in Chicago — the motherland of the Italian beef and other famous eats – or within the greater Chicago area. But it may surprise you to find that not all of the best Italian beef spots in the U.S. are located in the Windy City.