Don't Put Frozen Veggies Into Your Casserole Without Doing This First

If you're a fan of cheesy lasagna, saucy baked ziti, and sweet apple cobbler, you, my friend, are actually a casserole enthusiast. The word "casserole" is essentially a universal term for any food that is composed of ingredients finished in the oven. Besides most dessert varieties, the dish generally features a combination of protein, veggies, and a starch that ties everything together. With frozen vegetables being the ultimate kitchen shortcut, it's safe to assume that many folks reach into the freezer for casserole produce. But according to chef John Politte, the host and creator of It's Only Food, simply dumping them in without any preparation is a recipe for remorse.

"If you add frozen vegetables directly to a casserole without thawing them first, they will release excess water as they cook," Politte said. "This extra moisture can make your casserole watery, dilute the flavors, and affect the texture — especially in dishes with creamy sauces or crispy toppings." I know I'm not alone in thinking that a watery green bean casserole sounds about as appealing as soggy fries (looking at you In-N-Out).

Making matters worse, not thawing your veggies before tossing them into the dish can wreck their texture and increase the casserole's cooking time. "The vegetables themselves may also end up mushy or unevenly cooked since the cold temperature can slow down the overall baking process," Politte said. "While some recipes allow for frozen veggies to be added straight in (especially when moisture isn't a concern), it's generally best to thaw and drain them first." Depending on the amount of moisture in the veggies, they may require more work than simply letting them defrost.