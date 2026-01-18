The Frozen Shortcut Ree Drummond Calls A 'Triumph' In The Kitchen

Frozen vegetables are an easy way to streamline food prep. The time you save by using pre-chopped peppers may seem minimal, but it makes a big difference. Frozen food offers other perks, too. The fruits and vegetables in the freezer aisle are just as healthy, since they are frozen soon after harvesting, which helps preserve nutrients. Fresh produce, on the other hand, sometimes languishes in storage for months before hitting supermarket shelves — losing flavor and nutrients along the way.

Plus, frozen food is typically cheaper than fresh produce. Even when it's less expensive to buy fresh — say, if you're shopping for in-season produce that's widely grown in your area — you can stock up and freeze the produce yourself at home. According to the USDA, food will stay safe indefinitely if you store it at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Just make sure to blanch the vegetables first to kill germs and preserve nutrients.

Of course, frozen vegetables aren't entirely foolproof. Check for frozen veggie red flags, like freezer burn and clumps — both signs that the food is past its prime. Avoid thawing frozen vegetables before using them, too. Meat needs to be thawed to cook evenly, but thawing frozen vegetables can make them mushy. The best way to get the most out of frozen veggies is to cook them straight from the freezer.

