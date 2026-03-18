The Onion Powder Swap For Fried Chicken With A Punchier Bite

For some home cooks, the pursuit of the perfect fried chicken recipe is an ongoing journey, producing remarkable discoveries around every corner. People take many different approaches to boosting the flavor, like swapping egg wash for Dijon mustard, which meshes well with savory garlic and pungent onion powder. Others focus on improving the texture by mixing saltine crackers into their dredge for a unique crust. But why not elevate the zesty depth that onion powder provides while simultaneously upgrading the texture? Katie Vine, the culinary mind behind Dinners Done Quick, says you can accomplish that by swapping out onion powder for crispy fried onions in your recipe.

"It adds texture, color, and honestly, more intense onion flavoring," she says. "The thing is, fried onions are already seasoned and fried themselves, so adding them in [brings] all that flavor and caramelization to your dredge."

Bear in mind that fried onions can only grant an extra layer of crunch to the dish if they remain crispy before frying them. "Moisture is the enemy of a fried food being crispy, so never add them into your wet dredge if you want them to stay crispy," explains Vine. Instead, you can pulse them in a food processor and combine them with the dredge's dry ingredients, such as flour and breadcrumbs. "This means they get exposure to the hot oil, which helps them re-crisp," she states.

When added to the dry ingredients, you get the most out of the crispy onions in terms of texture and taste. "It gives you a lot more flavor than just the humble onion powder," says Vine. That brings a welcome mix of sweet and savory to the dish, but it also requires some retooling of your dredge recipe to ensure that the crispy onions aren't working against you.