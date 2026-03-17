The Once-Popular Bottling Tradition One Midwestern Soda Company Is Keeping Alive

"Reduce, reuse, recycle" is good advice, but not all forms of recycling are created equally. For glass soda bottles, one method is to simply sterilize them and fill them back up with more soda. In fact, that was once the go-to technique for soda companies across the nation, and is still standard for Twig's Beverage of Shawano, Wisconsin. Twig's, which has produced the signature drink Sun Drop since the 1940s, still sells the citrus-flavored soft drink in returnable glass bottles.

If you've never heard of Twig's or Sun Drop, you likely don't live in Sun Drop's distribution area, which is primarily in the southern and midwestern United States, a.k.a. the heartland of "pop" in the "what to call soda" debates. Keurig Dr Pepper now owns the Sun Drop name, but plans to distribute Twig's other sodas more widely are underway, maybe eventually including the most soda-loving state, Utah.

While Sun Drop is now bottled by multiple companies, Twig's still distributes in Wisconsin, where some Sun Drop lovers have had their returnable bottles refilled again and again over years or even decades. The more broadly available Twig's variety bottles won't be returnable, but they will be made of real glass, and the soda inside will be made with sugar rather than high-fructose corn syrup, the same secret that makes Mexican Coke better than the American version.