The Oldest Cultivated Fruit In The World Goes Back To The Stone Age

The "good old days" were rough on the stomach. While the characters in "The Flintstones" enjoyed a full pantry and even restaurants, our actual prehistoric forebears spent most of their time hunting, gathering, fishing, foraging, and basically trying not to starve until the dawn of agriculture. When crop cultivation finally arrived, what did we start growing? Well, archaeological evidence suggests that figs were first on the menu. A dig site in Israel turned up figs from over 11,000 years ago, which scientists determined would have been grown from trees that couldn't reproduce without human help; making them the oldest example to date of cultivated fruit.

You may have tried figs before — fresh, dried, or in the ever-popular Fig Newton (whose actual name may surprise you) – but unless you're a botanist, you probably don't know the complex way they grow. The sweet, soft figs that many people enjoy eating and which were found at the Stone Age archaeological site come from a sterile mutation in female fig trees. These ancient trees can't organically reproduce, but periodically show up in the wild through natural mutations. However, these trees can be cultivated if humans cut their stems and replant them, which is what our prehistoric ancestors appear to have done to enjoy figs without waiting for the occasional mutant tree.