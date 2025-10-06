Forget Pineapple — Add This Subtly Sweet Mediterranean Fruit To Your Next Pizza

Pineapple on pizza is still a controversial topping choice. It doesn't really tear families apart, but it can create weird disagreements that easily spiral out of control. Personally, I like pineapple in limited amounts on certain pizzas. The acidity and sweetness complement pizza sauce and most kinds of cheese. It's also not weird to pair fruit and cheese, as this is a typical dessert basically everywhere except the U.S. Go figure.

So here's how you can explode the entire paradigm of those pointless dinnertime fights: consider the fig as your next fruit pizza topping of choice. Figs originate from the Mediterranean. They also happen to pair well with some of the best pizza toppings around: prosciutto or bacon, balsamic reduction, goat cheese, pesto, and tangy tomato sauces. And don't worry, vegan readers, most figs are actually vegan-friendly and do not contain wasps (though vegan cheese for pizza still has a ways to go in the taste department).

Because figs have a softer, deeper sweetness than pineapple, it's not quite as cloying as a topping. Figs also lack the intense acidity of pineapple and can add a chewy density to your slice that can make it more exciting than your average pizza. And hey, figs edge pineapple out in the fiber department too, making them a great healthy alternative.