Forget Pineapple — Add This Subtly Sweet Mediterranean Fruit To Your Next Pizza
Pineapple on pizza is still a controversial topping choice. It doesn't really tear families apart, but it can create weird disagreements that easily spiral out of control. Personally, I like pineapple in limited amounts on certain pizzas. The acidity and sweetness complement pizza sauce and most kinds of cheese. It's also not weird to pair fruit and cheese, as this is a typical dessert basically everywhere except the U.S. Go figure.
So here's how you can explode the entire paradigm of those pointless dinnertime fights: consider the fig as your next fruit pizza topping of choice. Figs originate from the Mediterranean. They also happen to pair well with some of the best pizza toppings around: prosciutto or bacon, balsamic reduction, goat cheese, pesto, and tangy tomato sauces. And don't worry, vegan readers, most figs are actually vegan-friendly and do not contain wasps (though vegan cheese for pizza still has a ways to go in the taste department).
Because figs have a softer, deeper sweetness than pineapple, it's not quite as cloying as a topping. Figs also lack the intense acidity of pineapple and can add a chewy density to your slice that can make it more exciting than your average pizza. And hey, figs edge pineapple out in the fiber department too, making them a great healthy alternative.
Great pizza is all about balance
While we all kind of think of pizza as a cheap, last resort meal, or a Friday night indulgence, it's good to keep in mind that pizza can also be high-quality and taste complex. Good food is about balance. We know of at least five distinct kinds of flavors that humans can detect, and pizza is the perfect blank canvas to explore all five.
Sweetness, saltiness, bitterness, sourness, and umami all play a role in a great pizza topping, and figs can be a key way to unlock that balance. Pizza dough is quite salty, while adding arugula to the topping adds bitterness. Use balsamic glaze for sour, Parmesan and other cheeses for umami, and figs for sweetness. If you need more substance on your pizza, adding prosciutto or even bacon will finish things off perfectly. Prosciutto brings a creamy, umami quality, while bacon offers a salty and even somewhat sweet note, especially if it's wood-smoked. Being able to create a flavorful and balanced topping like this means you'll always look forward to pizza night. Instead of it being a cheap, quick dinner, devoid of effort and nutrients, it's worth taking extra time to make your pizza a culinary delight.