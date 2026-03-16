The Once-Popular '70s Steakhouse That Met Its End In 2017

All aboard for Victoria Station and a juicy steak! Well, that's what you might have said between 1969 and 2017. Victoria Station was once not just a (very much still running) stop on the London Underground – it was a steakhouse. Specifically, it was a theme restaurant with old-timey railroad decor, complete with authentic vintage train cars that diners could sit in. Entering Victoria Station meant cozy, narrow, dimly-lit dining rooms decorated with antique railroad memorabilia and even a British-style phone booth by the door.

At its height, the chain — which first opened in San Francisco — boasted 100 locations, stretching across the United States and Canada, including as far east as Massachusetts. Fans loved the meat-heavy menu. The restaurant's prime rib was especially famous, but the menu also featured ribs, shrimp, and other hearty fare.

Unfortunately, you can't order a plate of Shrimp Victoria anymore. While the chain thrived in the 1970s and early 1980s, its decline began in the second half of the '80s, much like how several steak chains are struggling today. After a 1986 bankruptcy filing, Victoria Station outlets closed more rapidly. The last Victoria Station remained open in Salem, Massachusetts, until 2017, when it closed without much warning, marking the end of the line for the railroad-themed chain.