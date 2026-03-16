The Once-Popular '70s Steakhouse That Met Its End In 2017
All aboard for Victoria Station and a juicy steak! Well, that's what you might have said between 1969 and 2017. Victoria Station was once not just a (very much still running) stop on the London Underground – it was a steakhouse. Specifically, it was a theme restaurant with old-timey railroad decor, complete with authentic vintage train cars that diners could sit in. Entering Victoria Station meant cozy, narrow, dimly-lit dining rooms decorated with antique railroad memorabilia and even a British-style phone booth by the door.
At its height, the chain — which first opened in San Francisco — boasted 100 locations, stretching across the United States and Canada, including as far east as Massachusetts. Fans loved the meat-heavy menu. The restaurant's prime rib was especially famous, but the menu also featured ribs, shrimp, and other hearty fare.
Unfortunately, you can't order a plate of Shrimp Victoria anymore. While the chain thrived in the 1970s and early 1980s, its decline began in the second half of the '80s, much like how several steak chains are struggling today. After a 1986 bankruptcy filing, Victoria Station outlets closed more rapidly. The last Victoria Station remained open in Salem, Massachusetts, until 2017, when it closed without much warning, marking the end of the line for the railroad-themed chain.
No restaurant can truly replace Victoria Station
Maybe you were a big fan of Victoria Station in its heyday, or perhaps you've just fallen down an internet research rabbit hole. Either way, if you're feeling blue that you can't enjoy a meal at Victoria Station, there may be ways to satisfy that craving, at least a little.
While plenty of steakhouses serve prime rib and similar fare, the draw of Victoria Station had a lot to do with the atmosphere. Victoria Station fans say that there are other train-themed restaurants that do the trick, like Webers, a Canadian burger spot in old rail cars. There's also the cafe, bar, and restaurant in the Asher Adams Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah — each dining concept has an upscale railway motif, and the hotel itself is partially housed in the restored Union Pacific Depot.
On the other hand, there are still restaurants operating under the Victoria Station name that you can dine at today — you just won't find them in the United States. There are still several branches of Victoria Station operating in Japan. These restaurants specialize in grilled meats, just like the original Victoria Station, but they do have some menu differences from the U.S. branches to suit the preferences of Japanese customers.