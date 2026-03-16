The Type Of Cheese You Might Want To Avoid At Farmers Markets

Artisan cheese is part of the magic of a farmers market, a decadent treat that pairs perfectly with fresh flowers and local veggies. But you really should pause before buying the first cheese you see at the market, especially if you're eyeing soft, unpasteurized cheese for your next aperitif hour. According to Tonja Engan, baking expert and culinary specialist of the Land O'Lakes Culinary Center, that soft, unpasteurized cheese could be harboring a few surprises.

In an interview with The Takeout, Engan explained that unpasteurized cheese, which is made with raw milk, can contain bacteria that would have been otherwise obliterated in the high-heat pasteurization process. "Pasteurization is the process of heating milk to reduce pathogens and is the differentiator between pasteurized and unpasteurized cheeses," she said. "Raw milk cheeses can have more complex flavor, but they also come with more variability. Pasteurized cheeses offer more consistency and a higher margin of safety, especially important for everyday consumers."

The high moisture content in soft cheeses also provides the perfect environment for harmful bacteria to grow if the wrong kind is introduced. " ... Their moisture content can support bacterial growth if anything goes wrong. It's important to verify clean production practices, proper aging – or lack thereof – and strict temperature control," Engan said.