Why You Should Think Twice Before Eating Soft Cheeses On A Cruise

Tuck that piña colada-brella behind your ear and grab a fresh plate because a cruise ship buffet isn't gonna eat itself. Thanks to options like Belgian waffle stations, made-to-order Neapolitan pizzas, never-ending Kaito sushi trains, and dreamy chocolate melting cakes, you won't return to the towel-in-your-room-that's-shaped-like-a-swan hungry. But as you DIY your charcuterie board with the crème de la self-serve, you might want to pass right on by the soft cheese. If it hasn't been properly stored, there's a chance it could make you sick.

Along with toppling cabanas on a windy deck, and your cabin neighbor arriving with a guitar and an amp, fluctuating food temperature is a definite red flag on a cruise. While you can monitor the hours you spend baking yourself in the sun by the pool, the length of time the cheese display has languished on disappearing ice is a mystery. Softer cheese with its velvety-rich moisture content (like goat, brie, blue, Camembert, and gorgonzola) is more susceptible to listeria contamination than harder cheese (like parm, Comté, manchego, and aged cheddar) — never mind those touchpoint terrorizing tong-tuh-tong-tong-tongs. The cheese rule also goes for creamy, dairy desserts like cheesecake or custard that you might find sitting around at room temperature. If you'd like to indulge in a cheese course, or a slice of Funfetti Cheesecake, order it in the main dining room where food-safe temperature and storage has been consistently monitored by staff.

While unknown sources have contributed to headline-making listeria outbreaks on cruise ships in the past, knowing which soft cheeses to save for dry land will keep you safe from a seven-day adventure on the seas with gastroenteritis.