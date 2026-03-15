Give Tuna Salad A Punch Of Sweetness With This Pantry Addition

Tuna salad, bless its chunky little heart, is a staple of both lunch and dinner time, delivering a hearty and often healthy meal regardless of how you serve it (as a sandwich, in a bowl, or spread on crackers). It's also — what's the nicest way to say this? — a little bland. We here at The Takeout have pursued many possible ways to zhuzh the humble tuna salad, from punching it up with pecans, pickle juice, or mustard and mayo to giving the salad Mediterranean flavor by adding sun-dried tomatoes or roasted chickpeas. For further inspiration, we spoke to Vivian Villa, founder of Unbutter, who suggested some sweet (and savory) mix-ins for your next tuna salad session.

According to Villa, you probably already have two of these additions in your pantry right now: dried fruit and nuts. Previously, we've recommended dried cranberries as the tart ingredient your tuna salad has been missing, but Villa encourages you to dig deeper on that front. For nuts, she thinks "candied pecans [or] any sweet nuts" would add a caramelized flourish to tuna salad; just make sure you crush them first. And for fruit, Villa offers dried apricots, figs, dates, or mango for a honeyed, jammy taste. She recommends you moisten them first by soaking them in hot water before introducing them to the tuna salad.