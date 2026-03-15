The Tuna Salad Mistake That Has Been Holding You Back From Superior Sandwiches

A tuna salad sandwich is often a simple, no-frills sandwich: You may not always be proud of the tuna salad sandwich you've just eaten, but you will be full. If you've come to expect bland tuna salad, however, it's possible you just haven't experimented enough with its ingredients. There's only so much you can do with the tuna, but you can do quite a bit with that mayonnaise which makes tuna salad so creamy, so there's no excuse for falling into the trap of sticking to plain mayo and nothing else. We spoke to Vivian Villa, chef and founder of UnButter, about how to make a tuna salad sandwich more punchy by making the mayonnaise itself less drab. And you don't have to limit yourself to standard mayonnaise, either.

Villa suggests some flavored or differently mixed alternatives, telling The Takeout exclusively that you can "reach for Duke's, Winiary [a Polish mayonnaise known for tasting extra rich] or Japanese Kewpie mayo or Hellman's mayo (so many varieties now for the novice chef) mixed with other easy to find and yummy condiments or spices." Brands like Hellman's have plenty of spins on mayo, like a chipotle mayo or Italian herb mayo, which may not be gourmet but they're new flavors for experimenting. You can also choose an aioli, which is a more flavorful condiment similar to mayo — it's simple to transform mayo into a garlicky aioli, but there are also other kinds like wasabi aiolis which can easily go with seafood like tuna. For something entirely different, avocado makes for a surprisingly good mayo substitute as well.